7 Factors to Look Out for Before Purchasing a Sports Bike in India!

It will perhaps be a bit redundant to say that the decision to purchase a bike is quite exciting. But before thinking of what you are going to do once you have purchased the bike, it is wiser to make a list of everything you will need to ensure that the purchase is the best of your life!

Be it TVS Apache RR310 or a Suzuki Gixxer SF, below are a few things you will need to check for every bike to make sure that your purchase is worthwhile!

Take a look at the factors listed below.

1. Choose the Bike According to Your Experience as a Rider

Even though the thrill of riding a 4-cylinder Hayabusa or a Yamaha R6 is incomparable, you must buy the bike according to your capabilities as a rider.

You might find it tempting to jump right from a 150cc sports bike or a commuter 150cc bike to a 4 cylinder sports bike, but you might be getting in over your head with it.

That is why, it is important to make sensible choices and choose one from the plethora of beginner’s sports bikes available in the Indian market, like – KTM RC391, Kawasaki Ninja 300, Benelli TNT 300 et al.

2. Do Not Go for Bigger Displacement Bikes if this is Your First One!

Getting a 600cc or 1000cc bike right at the onset of buying a new sports bike might be a gamble, especially if you are not an experienced rider.

The problem with these bigger displacement bikes is that they can be hard to control unless you are privy to riding them.

That is why, it is always better to go for a mid-size motorcycle with 3-4 cylinders and get used to it, before jumping onto a more powerful bike.

3. Compare Between Your Available Options

Well, purchasing a sports bike is quite a substantial investment, and you must ensure that you get the maximum returns from it!

To ascertain this, it is crucial to RESEARCH!

The first point of researching should always be to note down your requirements and look through the available options at hand.

Don’t rush, the internet is your friend. If you look up your requirements and expectations from your bike, you will be able to find the best one for yourself.

4. Stick to Your Budget

It is a bit uncommon to go overboard when it comes to buying the bike of your dreams. But, you must make sure that you adhere to your budget while selecting the sports bike.

If you find that purchasing a brand new bike is going to put a dent in your pocket, you can even look through the second-hand options available and choose the best one suited for you!

5. Have You Purchased Your Two-Wheeler Insurance?

Following up with the above point about road safety, one of the most important things about purchasing a sports bike should be getting an accompanying Bike insurance policy.

Now, as you might know, bike insurance policies can be of two types. The types of policies and their features are illustrated in the table below –

Type of insurance cover Features Third-party liability-only cover This is the insurance cover which is mandatory for all two-wheeler vehicles under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

This cover provides financial protection against the losses incurred due to damage to any third party vehicle, person or property, involving your bike. Comprehensive cover It comes with all the benefits of the third-party liability cover.

Additionally, it provides financial protection for damages to own two wheeler vehicles due to accident, natural calamity, fire, etc.

Now, purchasing a comprehensive cover is much more beneficial because it provides all-round cover and safeguards your finances much more effectively.

Therefore, if you are planning to buy a sports bike in India, it is crucial to have such an insurance cover in place.

6. Safety Above All!

When it comes to buying a sports bike, it is crucial to take road safety seriously. That is why you should invest in proper riding gears that can help to minimise the dangers of riding a fast bike.

Certified helmets, gloves, proper boots, etc. are some of the necessary equipment that you will need to ensure that you are safe while riding your sports bike.

7. Got your Driving License?

If you haven’t, make sure you apply for one with your regional Regional Transport Office (RTO) immediately.

It can be obtained by supplying documents like age proof, address proof, passport size photographs, applications Form 4 and 5, medical certificate and an application fee.

Apart from these, make sure you check the after-sales services for your sports bike to make sure you can enjoy your bike to its fullest potential!

