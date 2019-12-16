All about ClickFunnels Pricing, Plans, and Ways to Lower ClickFunnels Cost

ClickFunnels is a professionally designed funnel builder template that makes it easier to create landing and sales pages. A sales funnel is a combination of landing pages that help the customer from the moment they enter the funnel through to finalizing a purchase. Through a sales funnel, raising awareness of your products, creates interest and helping them come to a decision, and then ensures they are able to complete the purchase. The final stage is customer retention and ClickFunnels helps with all.

By making use of ClickFunnels, you save time that you’d otherwise spend creating landing pages, building up your funnel and then tracking its performance. Without creating a cascade of landing pages, you will not be able to attract and engage visitors to turn them into customers. Clickfunnels simplifies everything, including the task of integrating auto-responders to help automate your email marketing.

Here are some other reasons to use ClickFunnels:

You can customize with ease and build landing pages as per your own unique requirements. You can modify everything even if you don’t possess much technical knowledge on webpage design.

You get to straight to work with a pre-built design template. You don’t need to worry about spending hours upon hours designing your page. ClickFunnels allows you to complete the task to a professional finish in just a few clicks.

You can create secure pages. It means that the use of ClickFunnels will ensure that your pages are encrypted with SSL certification, which saves you from worrying about malware attacks and other security threats.

There are many benefits for businesses using ClickFunnels, but to begin you’ll need more details about ClickFunnels Pricing and ClickFunnels Plans to answer the question of how much is ClickFunnels per month. There are different plans so there’s bound to be one that suits your unique needs. You can go here for info about their pricing plans to help you decide which plan is best for you.

What it means is that you should consider how much money you want to invest in the beginning. For instance, you can start with a basic plan, which costs less as compared to the Platinum plan. But, keep in mind that you will be able to get only 20 funnels, three custom domains, and 100 pages with a Basic Plan. On the other hand, the Platinum Plan is going to cost you more, but it comes with unlimited pages and funnels, along with unlimited monthly visitors and custom domains.

If you’re an established business or you want to start an aggressive marketing campaign, you may benefit a lot from the Platinum Plan. Not only because you get unlimited funnels and pages, but also because it offers access to their email marketing platform as well as their affiliate management platform. So, be sure to spend some time identifying your unique business needs and then study ClickFunnels cost and pricing plans to select the one that offers the best return on investment.

