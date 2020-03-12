5 Tips to Safely Use a Brick Saw

If you are using a brick saw for the first time, or if you are troubling to use a machine safely, then you should learn the process. Although the material cutting tools and machinery are built quite user-friendly, you still need to know essential prevention tips. Besides, check on the high-quality, safe, and low-cost bt brick saw for sale. Here I’ve discussed a few tips:

#1: Wear Personal Protective Equipment

It is sensible to take care of individual safety while using a brick saw machine. You should wear personal protective supplies to safeguard yourself against uncertain hazards. They include clothes, jackets, helmets, shades, boots, and hand gloves to protect your body from any potential injury or infection. Make sure the safety equipment you wear are well-fitted and loose. Your eyes, face, and especially your hands should be well-protected when you are cutting bricks or concrete pieces.

#2: Employ Right Techniques of Cutting

Next on my list is technical safety. You need to be very careful with your holding and grip despite you are using a manual or an automatic brick saw. You need to remember that not a single mode of operation applies to different models of a brick saw. They have distinct techniques for cutting. Besides, the performance of a particular brick saw is dependent on the right use of the method. While cutting bricks, begin with a gradual speed.

#3: Check On the Current Condition of Blade

As a safety precaution, it is advised to keep a check on the condition of your brick saw blade. It won’t be wrong here to mention that a worn-out blade can directly increase the probabilities of site accidents. Thus, you should not cut bricks with a blade that has been used to a great extent. Moreover, with the surrounding safety, you need to ensure the excellent condition of wires and switches to mitigate the risks associated with the short circuits.

#4: Resist the Temptation

Have you ever heard a common saying that “slow and steady wins the race?” Well, the same is applied when it comes to cutting the bricks and concrete materials by using a brick saw. Don’t try to push bricks too hard or with a lot of pressure. This will not help you to cut faster. Therefore, it is suggested to resist the temptation. It is a bad practice on your end to push bricks as it can cause harm to you, blade, and chip certain materials.

#5: Avoid Dry Cutting

If an absolute dry cut is not needed, then you must go for wet cutting. Most of the brick saws come with an in-built pump, water tank, or a garden hose attachment to safely cut the hard materials. Under a number of circumstances, it is recommended to prefer wet cutting over dry cutting. This cutting technique is more secure and practical. Therefore, it is important on your side to check the water tank before you get to use a brick saw for your cutting task.

