Best Cyber Security Practices for Small Businesses vs. Those for Large Corporations: How Do They Compare?

Businesses of all sizes can benefit from cybersecurity practices. Data, no matter the size, needs to be protected from cybercriminals who want to take advantage of unsuspecting victims. As large percentages of work are conducted online, it wise to invest in managed IT services for large companies and small companies.

Large corporations and small businesses need the same type of cybersecurity, just in different amounts. These are some of the must-haves for businesses who want to protect data and remain productive:

1. Use a firewall

The Federal Communications Commission recommends that businesses use a firewall to add a strong layer of security against cybercriminals. Businesses are installing both internal and external firewalls. If businesses have employees who work from home, then they need firewalls, too.

2. Train your employees

One of the most important things that all businesses can do is train their employees on cybersecurity. The training should include how to set up passwords and how often they should be changed. Employees also need to know what to look for if a cyber-security breach occurs. They should also know how to protect themselves and the company when doing work from home or on their mobile phones.

3. Backup data

Businesses that want to protect their data should regularly back it up. Since cyber-attacks could happen at any time, backups should happen automatically. The backup should be stored in a safe location like a separate cloud or off-site completely. If you are unable to automatically backup your data, you should do it once per day or once per week at the least.

4. Secure your Wi-Fi

One of the easiest ways that hackers access data is through unsecured Wi-Fi systems. Making sure that your Wi-Fi is secure and your computers are clean is necessary to keep cyber-attackers out of your valuable data. Your secure Wi-Fi needs to have continually running antiviral software that fights malware and other issues. Your Wi-Fi network should be encrypted and if possible, hidden from public access with a Service Set Identifier. Your routers should all have been password protected.

5. Develop a password plan

Businesses need a password plan and they must train their employees on how to use it. The plan needs to include how often passwords should be changed and how they should be built. For example, your business might require passwords to include a minimum number of a variety of characters. The passwords should also include multiple authentications for added layers of security.

6. Limit access

Another way to protect data is by limiting access to it. Employees should have access only to what they need and only necessary employees should have access to the physical location where sensitive data is stored. Employees should not be able to install apps or get into systems that they do not need to use. All computers – both wired and mobile – need to have password protection so that unauthorized users cannot access information on them.

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...