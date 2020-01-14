It’s All About the Conversion Rate: Top Business Tips

In the business world, you don’t go very long without hearing about conversions. You are converting attention into sales. You are converting intrigue into money. You are converting interest into followership. Whatever interactions you have, you’re always trying to move people from one state to the next in a practical way that benefits you, your brand, and your company as a whole.

That’s why you should follow some of the best business tips regarding this specific topic. If you can get people interested in looking at your calendar of events, that can potentially convert to new, paying customers. If you can work through social interactions to get people intrigued by your product or service, that’s another avenue.

Some businesses are entirely based on the idea of social capital. And third, you want to avoid anything that seems like spam. You want to do as much permission marketing as possible, and you’ll note that successful business owners hold to that moral standpoint as opposed to being annoying, pushy, or even criminal in some cases.

Calendar Conversions

One of the more exciting ways to get converts into your business stratosphere is to use an event calendar. You know that you have events associated with your business – the next step is to put them into a calendar format that people can look at and click on. This simple idea is excellent for getting conversions because it does not seem like an advertisement. Recognizing the power of a visible calendar is a massive step in the right direction.

Social Interactions

It’s always a good idea to use social media for business. Some people don’t know the difference between Facebook and the Internet. Some people spend 50% of their time online on one of the other social media platforms. Because of this, it’s no surprise that a lot of conversions into the sales funnel come through interactions that happen in message threads. Add to this, you can get highly targeted advertising by working with social platform data, and there is a success rate threaded into your daily discussions with interested parties online.

Permission Marketing

Finally, what does your email list look like when it comes to your business contacts? Are they people who really want to hear from you, or are they people that ignore your messages or put them in spam folders? There’s a very big difference when it comes to using permission marketing versus just trying to throw out messages to the general population who probably are interested in your content. With permission marketing, people have opted in to your messages, which means they are looking forward to hearing from you rather than dismissing your content as improperly promotional.

