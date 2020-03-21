Most Frequent App Design Mistakes

Web design is a popular and wanted profession nowadays. Which is a good app design practice? Learning from someone else’s mistakes can be the one.

Here are most frequent mistakes and simplest rules that you can use in app or web design for any pages, regardless of an instrument of their creation.

1. No Logic Block Division

The information on the page is simpler for the user to perceive it when divided into logic blocks. To separate blocks from one another visually, use wide indents (120-180 pixels) and light them up with different background colors.

2. Different Indents Between Elements

Distances between logic blocks should be the same. Otherwise, the page may look sloppy, and the user may think that blocks are not equal in their importance and sense.

3. Short Indents not Dividing Website or App Logic Blocks

To prevent different logic blocks from looking like a whole, it is important to separate them clearly by using quite wide indents (120 pixels and more).

4. The Text is Barely Visible on the Picture

The text shouldn’t merge with the background picture. To make it well readable, use the contrast color filter on the image. Most frequently, they use black filters, but it is possible to go in for light colors and combine them.

5. The Style Overload

Different typography and layout styles used to design a single app page look unprofessionally and make it more challenging to perceive the info it contains. To prevent that, use a single font and color, and add no more than two font kinds (for instance, normal and bold).

6. No Visual Hierarchy Kept

For users to see logic orders on the page properly, try making the title header larger than other headers on it, or not smaller than them at least (for instance, if the title header is wordy).

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...

Related