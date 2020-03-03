Technology and Optimization: 5 Ways Your Organization Is Losing Valuable Time

Time is one of your company’s most important resources. That is why there are so many products and coaching available to help business better optimize this precious resource. If you’re looking for the cracks your company’s valuable time is seeping out of, here are some places to start looking.

1. Lack of Proper Tools

When you are looking to maximize your company’s use of time, it helps to take advantage of the many tools that technology offers. Matter management software, productivity tools and more are available to help you better organize your tasks, IT solutions, HR management, social media, contact lists and so much more. Leveraging technology makes things simpler and more accurate. You can see what the various veins of your organization are doing and best coordinate them to your advantage.

2. No Clear Expectations

Every organization, whether it be for-profit or a non-profit, should have a clear vision of its purpose and where it wants to go. Having this clarity can allow you to choose what needs the most focus. It can help drive marketing and research which can help grow your business and increase profitability. When employees know what is expected of them, they can more efficiently carry out their appointed tasks. Not only do employees need to be clear on what is expected of them, but they also need to be properly trained or educated on how to carry out their duties.

3. Lack of Accountability

When there are checks and balances in place, less time is wasted. Keeping employees accountable for tasks assigned to them is crucial to productivity. Deadlines are just one method of creating accountability. Another option is having to report to a project manager or a team member. Not only will you see better use of time, but you will also notice an uptick in employee engagement, office morale and better quality work.

4. Inadequate Communication

If communication is suffering or overly complicated, then time is definitely being wasted. Having to send 13 emails for the same thing, filing unnecessary paperwork and meetings that can be sent in a memo or email is a severe time drain. Assessing your business’s communication methods is a good idea if you want to add more time to the workday.

5. Unnecessary Tasks

Busy work is never a good use of time. Having the right equipment and technology in place can eliminate a lot of time woes. Just like it’s easier and faster to remove a bolt with a ratchet than a wrench, having the right tools for the task at hand can offer serious time savings. Be sure to weigh the monetary costs to your time costs.

Time is always of the essence in this fast-moving world, and the better it is managed, the better the outcomes for your business. If you discover that you’re losing valuable time, don’t despair. There are plenty of methods to implement that can have your company on the efficiency track before you know it.

