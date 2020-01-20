Top 4 Reasons to Invest in Gold

In India, gold has always been one of the most popular investments. Even today,the precious metal is widely treasured in the form of jewelry and is a big part of the countries culture. Not leaving out coins and biscuits that people continue to hold through centuries. Over the years there have also been several innovations and it now traded virtually. Not only society but economies too continue to place great value in gold. If you wish to put your money in an investment, gold makes for a great option.

Here are some reasons that make investing in gold a good idea:

Consistent demand – Due to the emerging markets from the past, there has always has been an increase in the demand for gold. Even today, the demand for gold is steady among investors. India especially is the largest consumer of gold and there is a particular spike during wedding season. Thus, the market of this metal has consistently witnessed a demand.

Beating inflation – In times of inflation, gold continues to shine. As the cost of living increases, the price of gold rises as well. Even while the purchasing power of currency is lost in times of inflation, the value of gold continues to rise.

Loan against gold – The high value of gold lets you avail of loan funding through the same. Gold loans are offered by most leading banks and is an easy way for you to receive financial assistance for different purposes. As part of this loan type, your gold is kept as collateral with the lender. Based on the value of gold, you can borrow a given amount of money. Ensure that you use a gold loan EMI calculator and get the best gold loan interest rate when using a gold loan.

Safe investment option – In times of economic market catastrophes, gold prices continue to hit the roof. It is an investment that most investors continue to regard as very safe during economic uncertainties.

The prices of gold can be volatile and impacted by several market factors. However, it is safe to say that the yellow metal continues to maintain its value in the long term. Besides, it also comes with its own perks such as aiding in a gold loan. When investing in gold, ensure that you hold on to it for a longer period to generate the best of its value.

