Abstract: The 7Ps of marketing (Product, Price, Place, Promotion, People, Process and Physical Evidence) are the most widely taught framework for building a marketing mix. They began as the 4Ps for physical goods and grew to seven when marketers realised that services are sold very differently. This article explains each P through a fictional Delhi chai café, shows how the seven fit together, and lists common mistakes. An infographic summarises the framework.

The framework is explained using this case study of Kadak Chai

From Four Ps to Seven

In 1960, E. Jerome McCarthy reduced the marketer’s toolkit to four letters: Product, Price, Place and Promotion. It was elegant, it fit on a blackboard, and generations of students have memorised it the night before an exam. The trouble was that the 4Ps were designed for things you can put in a box. Selling soap is one thing. Selling a haircut, a flight or an MBA programme is another. In a service, the customer meets the staff, sits through the process and judges everything by what they can see and touch. So in 1981, Bernard Booms and Mary Jo Bitner added three more Ps for services: People, Process and Physical Evidence. Today, almost every business is partly a service business, which is why the 7Ps are now the default. To make this concrete, meet Kadak Chai Co., a fictional café chain in Delhi that wants to sell premium chai to college students and young professionals. Let us build its marketing mix, one P at a time.

1. Product: What Are You Really Selling?

The product is whatever satisfies the customer’s need, whether a physical item, a service or both. Marketers think in layers: the core benefit (why the customer buys), the actual product (features, quality, design, brand, packaging) and the augmented product (warranty, delivery, after-sales support). For Kadak Chai, the core benefit is not “hot tea”. It is a refreshing break and a place to sit with friends. The actual product includes masala, ginger and kulhad chai, plus bun-maska. The augmented product is free Wi-Fi, charging points and a loyalty card.

Key questions: What problem does it solve? How is it different from the tapri outside the metro station?

2. Price: What Will Customers Pay, and What Does It Signal?

Price is the only P that brings in revenue; the other six cost money. But price is more than a number on the menu. It signals quality, positions the brand and decides who walks in. Common strategies include cost-plus pricing, value-based pricing, penetration pricing (start low to grab share), skimming (start high and lower later) and psychological pricing (₹99 feels much cheaper than ₹100, though your calculator disagrees). Kadak Chai cannot compete with the ₹15 roadside cup, and it should not try. It prices its chai at ₹79 to ₹129, offers a ₹199 combo, and runs a student discount from 3 to 5 pm, when the café would otherwise be empty.

Key questions: What is the perceived value? Do discounts build traffic or train customers to wait for discounts?

3. Place: Where and How Do Customers Buy?

Place, or distribution, covers every route the product takes to reach the customer: physical stores, e-commerce, distributors, retailers and delivery apps. The goal is to be available where, when and how the customer wants to buy. Kadak Chai opens near colleges and co-working spaces, lists itself on food delivery apps, and sells chai premix on a quick-commerce platform. Each channel has a different cost; delivery app commissions alone can make the owner reach for a strong cup.

Key questions: Where does the target customer look for this? Which channels are profitable, not just popular?

4. Promotion: How Do Customers Find Out?

Promotion is how a company communicates with its market: advertising, sales promotion, PR, personal selling, social media, influencers and content. Together these form the promotional mix, and keeping one consistent message across them is called integrated marketing communications. Kadak Chai runs Instagram reels of chai poured from a height, sponsors college fests, invites food bloggers for a tasting and launches a “Chai on Me” referral offer. The aim is not to shout the loudest but to tell one clear story: this is where your evening break begins.

Key questions: What single message should customers remember? Which channels does the audience actually use?

5. People: Everyone Who Touches the Customer

In a service business, the staff are part of the product. A rude cashier can undo a crore of advertising in about four seconds. People covers recruitment, training, motivation and attitude, and even other customers, since the crowd in a café is part of its vibe. Kadak Chai trains staff to remember regulars’ orders and rewards them for feedback scores, not just sales.

Key questions: Do employees understand the brand promise? Are they trained, empowered and fairly rewarded?

6. Process: How the Service Is Delivered

Process is the set of steps, systems and flows through which the customer gets the product: ordering, payment, waiting, delivery, complaints and refunds. A good process feels effortless. A bad one feels like a government form in triplicate.

Kadak Chai adds QR-code ordering, accepts UPI, targets a four-minute serving time and lets staff replace a wrong order on the spot without calling a manager.

Key questions: Where do customers wait, get confused or give up? Is the process consistent across every outlet?

7. Physical Evidence: Proof the Customer Can See

Services are intangible, so customers look for clues to judge quality. Physical evidence is everything tangible about the brand: store design, cleanliness, lighting, menus, uniforms, packaging, the website, and even online reviews and photos. Kadak Chai uses warm lighting, terracotta kulhads, chalkboard menus and a selfie wall with the line “Kadak hai, toh baat hai”. Its delivery packaging is sturdy and branded, because for a delivery customer, the box is the café.

Key questions: What does the customer see before, during and after the purchase? Does it match the price and promise?

How the Seven Work Together

The 7Ps are not a checklist to tick in isolation. They must be consistent with one another and with the target segment. A premium price needs premium physical evidence and well-trained people. A promise of speed in promotion needs a fast process. When one P contradicts another, customers notice at once, usually on social media. The mix also changes over the life cycle: a new café may lead with promotion and introductory prices, a mature one with process efficiency and loyalty.

Common Mistakes

Treating marketing as only promotion. Advertising cannot rescue a weak product or a broken process.

Advertising cannot rescue a weak product or a broken process. Copying a competitor’s mix. What works for a mass-market brand may destroy a premium one.

What works for a mass-market brand may destroy a premium one. Ignoring the last three Ps. Service failures drive customers away faster than any price war.

Conclusion

The 7Ps give marketers a simple way to ask a hard question: does every part of what we offer tell the same story to the same customer? Product and price decide what you offer and what it is worth. Place and promotion decide how customers find and get it. People, process and physical evidence decide whether they come back. Get all seven aligned, and even a humble cup of chai can become a brand.

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