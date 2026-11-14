India Equity Research is a browser-based educational application, built through prompt engineering with a Large Language Model, that shows FinTech students how generative AI can create transparent investment decision support. It tracks 246 AMFI large- and mid-cap stocks through a Google Sheets pipeline that refreshes prices every minute and adds fundamentals, dividends, keyword-scored news sentiment and up to five years of price history. Upside and Downside screens rank stocks on seven percentile-normalised factors each, with a risk-return dial, adjustable factor weights and recommended mixes. Per-stock dashboards show factor scores and 5-year, 1-year and 3-month price trends. A portfolio module estimates three-month and three-year return ranges, loss probabilities and risk using CAPM and Sharpe’s single-index model. A methodology tab documents every assumption. By exposing each step, the tool helps students study how prompts become financial logic and where such models fail. It provides no trading recommendations.

Methodology

The application was developed iteratively by prompting a Large Language Model, with each request adding a layer: a live price table, factor screens, a portfolio model, adjustable weights and long-run price trends. Each layer was tested on live data before the next prompt. The system has four components: a data pipeline, a scoring engine, a portfolio risk model and an interface.

Data pipeline. The universe is the 246 NSE-listed companies that the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) classifies as large caps (ranks 1–100) or mid caps (ranks 101–250), held in a Google Sheet. GOOGLEFINANCE supplies the latest price, daily change, market capitalisation and 52-week high and low. Fundamental inputs, namely trailing earnings per share, book value per share and dividend per share for the last financial year, are a researched snapshot updated each results season; P/E and P/B are recalculated from the live price. A Google Apps Script reads Yahoo Finance dividend events daily to obtain last-quarter dividends. Hourly, it scores up to twelve Google News headlines per company from the past week against a finance lexicon, using whole-word matching and flipping the sign when a reversal word such as “lifted” accompanies a negative term. The mean headline score, between −1 and +1, is labelled Positive above 0.12, Negative below −0.12 and Neutral otherwise. Further tabs hold one year of weekly and five years of daily closes. The page reads the main feed as CSV every 60 seconds, weekly history hourly, and a stock’s five-year history only when its dashboard opens.

Factor construction. Each screen measures seven traits. The Upside Screen uses valuation (earnings yield and book yield), profitability (return on equity, derived as P/B ÷ P/E, with loss-makers scored zero), dividend income (dividend yield, plus a bonus for a dividend in the last quarter), proximity to the 52-week low, recent turn (one- and three-month returns weighted 60:40), news sentiment and price stability (the inverse of volatility). The Downside Screen mirrors these: rich valuation, weak profitability, proximity to the 52-week high, a stretched one-year rally, fading one-month momentum, negative news and high volatility. Volatility is the annualised standard deviation of weekly log returns over one year. To make traits comparable, each is converted to a percentile from 0 to 100 within the user’s chosen group: large caps, mid caps or both. Valuation is ranked half within the stock’s own industry and half across the group, so banks are first compared with banks. Missing values default to a neutral 50.

Composite scoring and the risk dial. A stock’s score is the weighted average of its seven percentiles. The default weights come from a risk-return dial that interpolates linearly between two preset profiles. At the conservative end, the Upside weights emphasise profitability (25%), valuation (22%), dividends (18%) and stability (15%). At the aggressive end, they shift to 52-week-low proximity (30%), momentum (25%), sentiment (20%) and valuation (15%). The Downside profile moves from rich valuation and volatility towards stretched rallies near the 52-week high that have begun to fade. Users may override any weight with a slider marking the recommended value, or try preset mixes such as Value hunter or Lock in gains. Only weight proportions matter. On the Upside Screen, guardrails tighten as the dial moves towards caution: loss-making companies, the most volatile stocks and those with negative news are excluded, and at most two stocks per industry are shown. The top six to ten stocks form the shortlist, labelled strong (70+), moderate (60–69) or mild signals. The recommended mixes are reasoned from widely studied investment factors and have not been back-tested, since historical fundamentals are unavailable in the sheet.

Portfolio risk and return. Risk follows Sharpe’s single-index model. The market is proxied by the equal-weighted average of weekly log returns across all 246 stocks. Each stock’s beta is estimated by regressing its weekly returns on this index, and its residual volatility captures company-specific risk. Portfolio variance equals the square of the weighted beta times market variance, plus the sum of squared weights times residual variances, so diversification reduces only the company-specific part. Expected annual return combines the Capital Asset Pricing Model, a 7.4% risk-free rate plus beta times a 6% equity risk premium, with a model tilt of at most ±3% from the stock’s upside score minus its downside score. For the three-month horizon the tilt, at most ±1.5%, comes from recent momentum and sentiment. Outcomes are modelled as log-normal, producing the middle outcome, the 50% and 90% ranges, the probability of loss, a 1-in-20 bad case and the chance of beating a risk-free deposit over three months and three years.

Dashboards and limitations. Each stock dashboard combines both scores with factor bars, valuation relative to industry medians and a price-trend chart that toggles between five years, one year and three months, reporting return, compound annual growth, annualised volatility, maximum drawdown and the period high and low. Limitations remain: prices are delayed by up to twenty minutes, fundamentals are periodic snapshots, keyword sentiment misses nuance, log-normal ranges understate extreme losses, and nothing reflects an individual investor’s goals or taxes. The application is a teaching instrument, not a trading system.

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