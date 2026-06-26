Blockchain-Enabled Product Traceability and Supply Chain Visibility

Background

Walmart, founded in 1962, has grown into one of the largest retail organizations in the world, operating thousands of stores and serving millions of customers daily. The company manages an extensive global supply chain involving farmers, food processors, logistics providers, distributors, and retailers. Such a vast network creates significant challenges in ensuring product quality, maintaining food safety standards, and tracking products as they move from farms to consumers.

In recent years, food contamination incidents across the industry highlighted weaknesses in traditional supply chain systems. Information regarding product origins and movements was often scattered across multiple organizations, stored in disconnected databases, spreadsheets, and paper records. Consequently, tracing the source of contamination could take several days, increasing risks to consumers and creating substantial financial and reputational costs for retailers.

The Challenge

Before implementing blockchain technology, Walmart struggled with limited visibility across its supply chain. Although each participant maintained records of their operations, there was no unified system through which all stakeholders could access trusted and up-to-date information. As products moved through different stages of production and distribution, information became fragmented and difficult to verify.

This lack of transparency was particularly problematic during food safety incidents. When contamination was detected, Walmart often needed several days to identify the origin of affected products. During this time, potentially unsafe products could remain on store shelves, exposing consumers to health risks. Furthermore, because the company could not always determine the precise batches affected, it frequently had to conduct broad product recalls, resulting in significant waste and financial losses.

Recognizing these limitations, Walmart began exploring technologies that could provide end-to-end visibility and enable faster, more accurate traceability throughout the supply chain.

The Blockchain Initiative

In 2016, Walmart partnered with IBM to develop a blockchain-based traceability solution using the IBM Food Trust platform. The platform was built on Hyperledger Fabric, a permissioned blockchain framework designed for enterprise applications. Walmart initially launched pilot programs focused on tracking mangoes in the United States and pork products in China.

The objective of these pilot projects was to create a shared digital ledger that would record information at every stage of the supply chain. Farmers, processors, distributors, logistics providers, and retailers would contribute data regarding product origins, handling procedures, shipment details, and receiving information. Because blockchain records are immutable and time-stamped, all authorized participants could access a single, trusted source of information while maintaining accountability for the data they provided.

Unlike traditional systems, where information often remains isolated within individual organizations, blockchain enables data sharing across the entire network. Each transaction becomes part of a permanent record that cannot be altered without consensus among network participants. This feature enhances trust and transparency among stakeholders who may not otherwise have complete confidence in one another’s records.

Blockchain is a digital ledger technology that enables the secure, transparent, and decentralized recording of transactions and information (Monrat et al. 2019). Unlike traditional databases that are controlled by a central authority, blockchain operates through a distributed network of computers, known as nodes, that collectively maintain and validate records. This decentralized structure reduces the need for intermediaries and increases trust among participants by ensuring that information cannot be easily altered or manipulated (Grover et al., 2018).

The term “blockchain” originates from the way data is organized within the system. Transactions are grouped into blocks, and each block is linked to the previous one through cryptographic techniques, forming a continuous chain of records. Once a block has been verified and added to the chain, the information it contains becomes extremely difficult to modify. As a result, blockchain creates an immutable record of transactions that can be trusted by all participants in the network.

One of the defining characteristics of blockchain technology is transparency. All authorized participants can access the same version of the ledger, allowing them to verify transactions independently. This shared visibility eliminates discrepancies that often arise when multiple organizations maintain separate records. At the same time, blockchain incorporates strong security mechanisms through encryption and consensus protocols, ensuring that only valid transactions are recorded.

The operation of a blockchain begins when a transaction or data entry is created. This transaction is broadcast to the network, where participating nodes verify its authenticity according to predefined rules. Once verified, the transaction is grouped with others into a block. The block is then linked to the existing chain through a unique cryptographic hash, which acts like a digital fingerprint. Any attempt to alter information within a block would change its hash and disrupt the chain, making tampering immediately detectable.

Blockchain technology offers several advantages for organizations and industries (Grover et al., 2019). First, it enhances security by protecting data from unauthorized modification. Second, it improves transparency and traceability by providing a complete history of transactions. Third, it increases efficiency by reducing paperwork, manual verification processes, and reliance on intermediaries. Finally, it strengthens trust among participants by ensuring that all parties have access to accurate and consistent information.

Although blockchain was originally developed as the underlying technology for cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, its applications have expanded far beyond digital currencies. Today, blockchain is used in supply chain management, healthcare, banking, logistics, insurance, and government services. In supply chains, for example, blockchain enables organizations to track products from their point of origin to the final consumer, improving visibility and accountability throughout the process (Azevedo et al. 2023).

Despite its advantages, blockchain also faces several challenges. The technology can be expensive to implement, particularly when integrating it with existing systems. Scalability remains a concern for some blockchain networks, as processing large volumes of transactions can require significant computational resources. Furthermore, while blockchain ensures that data cannot be altered once recorded, it cannot guarantee the accuracy of the information entered into the system. Therefore, effective governance and data validation procedures remain essential.

Enhancing Information Visibility

The implementation of blockchain significantly transformed information visibility throughout Walmart’s supply chain. Previously, product information was distributed across numerous independent systems, making it difficult to obtain a complete picture of a product’s journey. Employees investigating product issues often needed to contact multiple organizations and manually collect records before tracing a product’s origin. These systems use QR Code based information visibility and verification for end users.

With blockchain, information became available through a shared platform that provided authorized users with real-time access to relevant data. Every stage of the product journey—from harvesting and processing to transportation and retail distribution—could be viewed through a single system. This transparency allowed stakeholders to monitor product movements more effectively and verify information without relying on lengthy manual processes.

The blockchain network created what supply chain experts refer to as end-to-end visibility. Instead of viewing only a small segment of the supply chain, participants could understand how products moved across the entire network. Such visibility improved coordination among partners, strengthened accountability, and facilitated faster decision-making when problems occurred.

Results and Impact

The most significant outcome of Walmart’s blockchain initiative was the dramatic improvement in product traceability. During pilot testing, tracing the origin of a package of mangoes previously required nearly seven days. Using the blockchain platform, the same task could be completed in approximately 2.2 seconds. This remarkable improvement demonstrated the potential of blockchain technology to transform supply chain operations.

The enhanced traceability capabilities also improved recall management. Rather than recalling large categories of products as a precautionary measure, Walmart could identify specific batches affected by contamination. This precision reduced waste, minimized financial losses, and enabled faster responses to food safety concerns.

In addition, the blockchain system increased supplier accountability. Since all transactions were permanently recorded, participants became more responsible for maintaining accurate and timely records. The transparency of the system created stronger incentives for compliance with quality and safety standards.

Consumers also benefited indirectly from the initiative. Growing public interest in food origins, sustainability, and product authenticity has increased demand for supply chain transparency. By implementing blockchain-enabled traceability, Walmart strengthened consumer confidence in its ability to ensure food safety and provide reliable information about product sourcing.

Challenges and Limitations

Despite its success (Lacity and Hoek, 2021), Walmart’s blockchain initiative encountered several challenges. One significant limitation involved data accuracy. While blockchain ensures that records cannot be altered once entered, it does not guarantee that the information entered is correct. If inaccurate data is uploaded to the system, the blockchain preserves the error rather than correcting it. Therefore, maintaining data quality remains essential.

Supplier adoption also presented difficulties. Many suppliers, particularly smaller organizations, relied on manual record-keeping processes and lacked the technological capabilities required to participate effectively in the blockchain network. Walmart and IBM needed to provide training and support to encourage widespread participation.

Additionally, integrating blockchain technology with existing enterprise systems required substantial investment and organizational change. Companies needed to connect inventory management systems, logistics platforms, and enterprise resource planning software with the blockchain network. Such integration efforts increased implementation complexity and costs.

Finally, scaling the solution across thousands of suppliers and numerous product categories required careful governance and coordination. Establishing common standards for data collection, sharing, and security became increasingly important as the network expanded.

Strategic Implications

The Walmart case demonstrates that blockchain can deliver significant value beyond its original association with cryptocurrencies. In supply chain management, blockchain functions as a trust-building infrastructure that facilitates collaboration among multiple organizations while providing a secure and transparent record of transactions.

Operationally, the technology improved efficiency by reducing traceability times and enabling more targeted product recalls. Strategically, it strengthened Walmart’s competitive position by enhancing transparency and reinforcing consumer trust. The initiative also highlighted the importance of information visibility as a source of supply chain resilience and organizational performance.

As supply chains continue to become more global and interconnected, companies are increasingly recognizing that visibility and traceability are critical capabilities. Walmart’s experience suggests that blockchain can serve as an effective tool for addressing these challenges when supported by strong governance, stakeholder participation, and high-quality data management practices.

Conclusion

Walmart’s partnership with IBM Food Trust represents one of the most prominent examples of blockchain implementation in supply chain management (Ghosh et al., 2026). By creating a shared and immutable ledger, the company significantly improved product traceability, enhanced information visibility, and strengthened food safety capabilities. Although challenges related to data quality, supplier adoption, and scalability remain, the initiative demonstrates how blockchain technology can create measurable business value through greater transparency and collaboration. The case raises important questions about the future role of blockchain in supply chains and whether such systems may eventually become standard practice across industries seeking higher levels of trust, visibility, and operational efficiency.

Select References

Azevedo, P., Gomes, J., & Romão, M. (2023). Supply chain traceability using blockchain. Operations Management Research, 16(3), 1359-1381.

Ghosh, S., Alivea, S. K., Ali, M. S., Chatterjee, S., Banerjee, B., & Mukhopadhyay, I. (2026). Tracking transparency: Blockchain in the global supply chain–A case study of IBM food trust. In Advances in Computers (Vol. 142, pp. 555-564). Elsevier.

Lacity, M. C., & van Hoek, R. I. (2021). How Walmart Canada used blockchain technology to reimagine freight invoice processing. MIS Quarterly Executive, 20(3), 5.

Monrat, A. A., Schelén, O., & Andersson, K. (2019). A survey of blockchain from the perspectives of applications, challenges, and opportunities. Ieee Access, 7, 117134-117151.

Grover, P., Kar, A. K., & Vigneswara Ilavarasan, P. (2018). Blockchain for businesses: A systematic literature review. In Conference on e-Business, e-Services and e-Society (pp. 325-336). Springer, Cham.

Grover, P., Kar, A. K., & Janssen, M. (2019). Diffusion of blockchain technology: Insights from academic literature and social media analytics. Journal of Enterprise Information Management, 32(5), 735-757.

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