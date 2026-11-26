Every organisation claims to “have processes”. The Business Process Maturity Model (BPMM) asks the harder question: how good are they, and how do you get better in an orderly way? Published as a standard by the Object Management Group (OMG) in 2008, BPMM describes five levels, from heroic improvisation to continuous innovation. This article explains the five levels, the logic behind them, and how multinationals such as Siemens, TCS, Infosys and ABB have used maturity models to assess and improve their processes. A framework graphic summarises the model.

“We Do Have a Process. It’s Called Sharma Ji.”

Ask how a customer complaint is handled in many offices, and the honest answer is a name: “Give it to Sharma ji, he knows.” The process works beautifully until Sharma ji goes on leave or joins a competitor. Then the process leaves with him.

Process maturity is the cure for this dependence on heroes. A mature process is documented, repeatable, measured and steadily improved, so results no longer depend on who turned up that day. Maturity models give managers a ladder from “it depends” to “we can predict it”.

Where the BPMM Came From

The idea began in software. In the late 1980s, the Software Engineering Institute at Carnegie Mellon University developed the Capability Maturity Model (CMM) to judge how reliably software contractors delivered. It later grew into CMMI, which is still widely used.

Bill Curtis, one of the authors of the original CMM, worked with Charles Weber, John Alden and others to carry the same logic into business processes such as sales, procurement, customer service and fulfilment. Development began in 2002, and the OMG adopted BPMM version 1.0 in June 2008. The OMG’s stated motivation was simple: too many expensive enterprise systems failed because the organisation’s processes were not ready for them.

Two design rules sit at the heart of the model. First, maturity is staged: an organisation moves up one level at a time. Second, it is cumulative: reaching a level means satisfying everything required at all the levels below it. You cannot skip to Level 4 by buying an analytics dashboard, however shiny.

The Five Levels of BPMM

Level 1: Initial. Work gets done, but inconsistently. Outcomes depend on individual effort and firefighting, and success is hard to repeat because nobody is quite sure why it happened. Most organisations start here.

Level 2: Managed. The focus is the work unit: a team or department. Managers set requirements, plan the work, track commitments and control changes. Practices become repeatable within each unit, so a team can deliver the same quality twice. The catch is that every department may do things its own way. Sales in Mumbai and sales in Munich may both be “managed” but completely different.

Level 3: Standardised. The organisation defines standard processes across units, based on proven best practices, and lets teams tailor them within limits. Common process assets such as templates, guidelines, roles and training support everyone. This is where synergies across business units and regions become possible, and where shared services start to make sense.

Level 4: Predictable. Processes are managed quantitatively. The organisation knows the normal range of its cycle times, costs and defect rates, and it uses statistical baselines to predict results and spot problems early. A Level 4 firm can promise a delivery date and actually mean it.

Level 5: Innovating. With stable and predictable processes in place, the organisation focuses on continuous improvement and innovation: preventing defects at the root, piloting new methods, and aligning process performance with changing business goals. Change becomes a disciplined habit rather than an annual panic.

A useful way to remember the ladder: Level 1 depends on heroes, Level 2 on managers, Level 3 on the organisation, Level 4 on data, and Level 5 on learning.

How Multinationals Have Applied Maturity Models

Few companies publish a formal OMG BPMM certificate. In practice, multinationals use BPMM and its close relatives, CMMI and Hammer’s PEMM, as staged frameworks to diagnose and improve their processes. The examples below show the logic at work.

Siemens: Assessing BPM Across a Global Conglomerate

Siemens, present in more than 190 countries, ran a company-wide business process management programme to standardise processes across business units and regions, cut cycle times and costs, and enable shared services. At its core was a Reference Process House covering management, customer relationship, supply chain, product lifecycle and support processes, which grew out of supply chain work that began in 2000.

To check whether units were really maturing, Siemens built a Process Management Maturity Assessment using five CMMI-style levels across nine categories, from process portfolio and documentation to performance controlling, data management and IT architecture. Certified assessors spent two to three days per unit interviewing unit heads and process owners. The scoring was strict: a unit’s overall grade was capped by its weakest category, a direct echo of BPMM’s cumulative logic.

The findings were sobering and useful. In the first round, covering 14 units, all scored below Level 3 overall, even though all had already implemented BPM. Common gaps included unclear process responsibility, no integrated performance measurement and missing data quality checks. Because results were shown as comparable radar charts, units could borrow practices from stronger peers, and assessments were planned to repeat every year.

TCS: Taking Maturity Enterprise-Wide

Tata Consultancy Services treated maturity as an enterprise-wide discipline rather than a project badge. In 2004, it reported becoming the first organisation to achieve integrated enterprise-wide Level 5 on both CMMI and the People CMM. In 2011, it announced enterprise-wide Level 5 on CMMI for Development and for Services, the latter covering its BPO and infrastructure services. That meant applying statistical baselines and continuous improvement to business processes run for clients, exactly the territory BPMM was designed for.

Infosys: Using Data to Make Promises Reliable

Infosys was first appraised at CMMI Level 5 in 2002, and later appraisals covered offshore centres and client sites in the US. The practical payoff of high maturity showed up in prediction. In a 2017 appraisal of its US public services subsidiary, the lead appraiser highlighted estimation models built from statistical analysis of historical data, which let teams predict effort, schedule and quality accurately. That is Level 4 thinking in action: data, not hope, behind every commitment. Infosys has since extended the same maturity logic to AI adoption through CMMI’s AI maturity model.

ABB: Maturity Reviews on the Factory Floor

ABB uses process maturity reviews at the level of individual manufacturing units as the starting point of its operational excellence loop. The reviews give each unit an honest picture of where it stands, and the improvement work that follows draws on lean methods, waste reduction and value stream management. Researchers studying the case drew a lesson worth repeating: a maturity review is only a starting point, and it creates value only when it is followed by improvement actions.

Hammer’s PEMM: A Close Cousin in Action

In 2007, Michael Hammer published the Process and Enterprise Maturity Model (PEMM) in the Harvard Business Review. It rates five process enablers (design, performers, owner, infrastructure and metrics) and four enterprise capabilities (leadership, culture, expertise and governance). Companies including Michelin, Shell, Tetra Pak, Clorox and Schneider National used it to evaluate their process-based transformations. PEMM adds an important reminder to BPMM: processes cannot mature faster than the leadership and culture around them.

Implementing BPMM: A Practical Roadmap

Pick the processes that matter. Start with a few end-to-end processes tied to strategy, such as order-to-cash or procure-to-pay. Assess honestly. Use trained assessors and score strictly; Siemens found that even committed units overrate themselves. Fix the foundations first. Stabilise unit-level management (Level 2) before mandating global standards (Level 3). Standardise with room to tailor. Build a process architecture and shared assets, but let regions adapt where customers genuinely differ. Measure before you predict. Define consistent metrics and collect clean data; Level 4 is impossible on messy numbers. Reassess regularly. Annual assessments turn maturity into a management rhythm rather than a one-time audit.

Common Pitfalls

Chasing the certificate. A level achieved for a client brochure, but not lived daily, decays quickly.

A level achieved for a client brochure, but not lived daily, decays quickly. Paperwork maturity. Documenting a process is not the same as managing it. Thick binders impress nobody except the binder supplier.

Documenting a process is not the same as managing it. Thick binders impress nobody except the binder supplier. Bureaucracy creep. Maturity should make work more reliable, not slower. If every change needs seven approvals, something has gone wrong.

Conclusion

The Business Process Maturity Model offers a simple promise: improvement should be climbed step by step, not attempted in a single leap. The experiences of Siemens, TCS, Infosys and ABB show that the real value lies less in the level achieved than in the discipline the climb creates: honest assessment, shared standards, reliable data and continuous learning. And yes, Sharma ji can finally take his leave without the office falling apart.

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