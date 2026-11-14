Career Competency Mapper is a browser-based educational tool from Business Fundas that helps students and professionals reflect on where their careers might go. Users describe their background, role, industry and organisation, then complete the 20-item Mini-IPIP and open-ended reflections. Rule-based scoring estimates Big Five traits, Great Eight competencies and Holland interests, compares them with a simulated dataset of 968 roles across eleven sectors, and flags role–personality mismatches. It projects seniority, compensation growth from published Aon surveys and pay matrices, role risk and career pivots, plus stage-wise upskilling plans. Results, downloadable as a PDF, are indicative, not confirmatory; nothing is stored.

Methodology: The Career Competency Mapper follows a transparent, rule-based pipeline that runs entirely in the user’s browser. It combines established psychometric research, official Indian career and pay rules, published salary surveys and a simulated but representative role dataset. No machine-learning model or external service is involved, and no personal data is stored. Every assumption, weight and data source is documented on the Method page and in downloadable CSV files, so the logic can be inspected, taught and revised.

Inputs are gathered in three layers. Structured choices capture industry, role, seniority and organisation size, which together determine one of eleven career sectors, from multinationals and startups to PSUs, government, academia and R&D laboratories. A free-text background of at least 100 words is parsed with keyword rules to infer education, career start and function, which users confirm through sector-specific follow-up questions. Finally, users rate the 20-item Mini-IPIP and answer open-ended questions tailored to their role and current responsibilities.

Big Five scores are derived mainly from the Mini-IPIP, converted to approximate percentiles. Lexicon-based language markers from the open answers, drawing on research linking word use to personality, contribute up to 30 percent of each score, depending on how much the user writes. Traits are then translated into the Great Eight competency framework using weighted trait composites, and into likely Holland RIASEC interests using meta-analytic correlations.

Each of 968 roles carries a trait-demand profile, importance weights and competency requirements, adjusted for the sector and for how the user describes their work. Personality fit is calculated from weighted gaps between the user’s profile and role demands, with shortfalls penalised more than excesses. Large gaps generate narrative descriptions of potential conflicts and coping strategies. Cross-sector suitability combines personality fit, competency match, background relevance and ease of transition, net of entry requirements such as a PhD or a professional degree. A simulated population of 6,000 professionals provides comparative peer benchmarks.

Career projection uses eight-level ladders for each sector, with promotion intervals taken from official rules wherever they exist, including UGC Regulations, IAS pay rules, DPE grades and DRDO and ISRO schemes. Pace is modified by sector, organisation size, function, education, personality and the user’s own progress so far, producing likely, optimistic and conservative paths up to the chosen retirement age. Promotions slow after age 55, reflecting the flatter later stages of most careers, and any aspiration the user states is compared against these paths.

Compensation is projected without asking for the user’s salary. Private-sector pay grows as an index using published industry increments from Aon’s salary surveys, adjusted for seniority, with an assumed uplift at each promotion and deflation at the national inflation target of four percent. Public-sector paths follow the published 7th Pay Commission, UGC and PSU pay matrices, with annual increments and promotion fixation rules.

Role risk combines indicative scores for AI exposure, industry disruption and employment insecurity, informed by ILO and World Economic Forum research. Pivots are roles that lower risk while preserving suitability, shown with bridging skills and indicative switching times. Upskilling and reskilling recommendations draw on a 294-skill dataset organised by function, sector and career stage.

All outputs are educational and indicative. Brief rating scales, simulated data and simplified rules mean results should prompt reflection, not decisions. Users are encouraged to treat them as a starting point for conversations with mentors, counsellors and employers.

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