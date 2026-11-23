Abstract: India has made major progress against HIV: free lifelong antiretroviral therapy reaches more than 18 lakh people, and for most of them HIV has become a manageable chronic condition. The policy question has shifted from survival to quality of life. This case follows Dr. Ananya Sehgal, head of health research at Prakriti Insights, a Delhi-based research firm contracted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to study the personal, social and economic problems faced by people living with HIV and to recommend ways to improve their lives. With six weeks to finalise the protocol, Sehgal’s team must translate a vague brief into precise research objectives, choose among cross-sectional, mixed-methods, panel and record-linkage designs, and sample a hidden, stigmatised population from a frame that excludes those most at risk. They must also build a questionnaire that combines validated scales such as the WHOQOL-HIV BREF and PHQ-9 with newly written items on stigma, disclosure, income and family life. A pilot of 150 interviews at three ART centres exposes the difficulties: the instrument runs over an hour, sensitive questions draw high refusal rates, one scale shows weak reliability, and reported discrimination more than triples when respondents answer privately on a tablet. With the Ministry insisting on 10,000 respondents, a community network demanding respectful language and a voice in the study, and an ethics committee raising concerns about consent and confidentiality, Sehgal must decide what to defend, what to change and what to give up. It suits courses in research methods, survey design and policy research.

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Designing a Quality-of-Life Study of People Living with HIV

Teaching Objectives

The case is designed to help the instructor:

Show how a client’s management decision problem is turned into a research problem, research objectives and testable hypotheses. Expose students to the trade-offs among exploratory, descriptive and causal designs under real limits of time, budget and client expectations. Illustrate sampling when the frame is incomplete: coverage bias, design effects, non-response, oversampling, weighting and network-based methods such as respondent-driven sampling. Build skill in questionnaire construction: adopting validated scales, translation and cognitive testing, question wording, response formats, sequencing and interview length. Demonstrate how a pilot informs decisions on reliability, validity, item non-response and mode of administration. Develop sensitivity to research ethics with vulnerable groups: informed consent, confidentiality, coercion in service settings, distress protocols, legal duties and community participation. Highlight the researcher’s role in negotiating with a powerful client while protecting the integrity of the study.

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