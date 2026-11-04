Digital Marketing Simulation – Kadak Growth Room

Kadak Growth Room: Assignment Briefing

Digital Marketing Course Simulation · Pre-reading (about 10 minutes)

For the next two hours, your team runs marketing for a chai company that is spending more and earning the same. This briefing explains the company, your job, how the simulation works and how you will be graded.

Meet Kadak & Co.

Kadak & Co. is a Delhi-based, direct-to-consumer brand that sells premium chai blends online: masala, elaichi, adrak and festive gift hampers. It earns about ₹3.15 crore a month in revenue, keeps a 55% gross margin after product and delivery costs, and sells mainly through its own website.

On paper, things look busy: marketing spend is up 40% to ₹50 lakh a month, and Instagram followers are up 22%. Yet revenue has barely moved. Kadak is pouring more milk into the pan and getting the same amount of chai.

You will work with four people. They may be fictional, but all of them have strong opinions based on the data they have crunched in the baclground and the information they have about the company based on their work experience:

Vicky Kapoor, Founder and CEO. Full of energy and ideas, most of them involving reels, influencers or a celebrity. Sends voice notes at midnight.

Full of energy and ideas, most of them involving reels, influencers or a celebrity. Sends voice notes at midnight. Meenakshi Iyer, CFO. Calm, precise and allergic to unsupported numbers. Her favourite question is “Where did that number come from?”

Calm, precise and allergic to unsupported numbers. Her favourite question is “Where did that number come from?” Tanmay, BuzzBrew Media (the agency). Charming and confident. Earns a commission on every rupee Kadak spends on media, which may colour his advice.

Charming and confident. Earns a commission on every rupee Kadak spends on media, which may colour his advice. Ananya, your analyst. Helpful and factual, but she can only discuss reports you have paid to unlock.

Your role and the challenge

Your team is Kadak’s new growth team. The previous CMO resigned this morning, by LinkedIn post. Your mandate is simple to state and hard to deliver: grow contribution, not just revenue. Contribution is revenue multiplied by the 55% margin, minus marketing spend. A campaign that adds ₹10 lakh of sales but costs ₹8 lakh is not a win.

Over six rounds you will face a leaky funnel, platforms claiming credit for the same sale, an untested website, an influencer crisis, a huge festive budget and a sceptical board.

Your results are always compared with Autopilot Kadak: the same company, run by nobody, repeating last year’s habits. Beat Autopilot and you have added value. Fall behind it and the founder may start talking about celebrities again.

How the simulation works

Play on one device per team. Each round follows the same rhythm:

Read the brief. Each round opens with a situation, a founder voice note and a list of tasks. Investigate. Unlock reports in the Data Room. Each report costs analyst-hours, and your team has only 24 hours for the whole case, so choosing what to look at is part of the skill. You can also question the characters in Ask the Team; they answer only from the documents you have unlocked. Decide. Answer the round’s questions and split the month’s budget across five channels: Meta ads, Google Search, influencers, email and WhatsApp CRM, and brand video. Argue. Write a short argument explaining your decision. This is graded (see below). See the consequences. A simulation engine calculates revenue, contribution and brand health. You get a debrief, a grade for your argument, and a channel-by-channel breakdown.

The clock. Each round lasts 20 minutes, shown by the timer at the top of the page. The next round, and its new data, opens only when the 20 minutes are over and you have submitted. You can submit after time runs out, but late submissions are flagged.

Memory. Kadak remembers what you did. Decisions in early rounds quietly shape what happens later, for better or worse.

Your Our Performance tab tracks your score, results and trends after every round. After Round 6, download your full performance report as a PDF.

How you will be assessed

Your final score is out of 100. Good luck alone will not carry you, because 50% of the marks reward how well you think and argue.

Component Marks What it rewards Business results 40 Cumulative contribution compared with Autopilot Kadak Decision quality 30 Sound choices in each round’s questions and budget Argument quality 20 The written argument you submit every round Data use 10 Unlocking the reports that matter while conserving analyst-hours

Your arguments are graded in every round. Each argument is scored out of 10:

Criterion Points What earns them Evidence 3 Quoting figures and naming the Data Room reports you used Concepts 3 Correctly using the analytics ideas the round is about Reasoning and trade-offs 2 Explaining why, and naming the risks of your choice Clarity 2 A focused case of roughly 80 to 400 words

You are graded on your reasoning, not just on whether the choice proved right. A lucky guess with a two-line justification will not score well.

Before you begin: a short playbook

Know your break-even. At a 55% margin, a rupee of spend must return at least ₹1.82 of revenue to pay for itself.

At a 55% margin, a rupee of spend must return at least ₹1.82 of revenue to pay for itself. Trust data over claims. Ask what each number measures, and who produced it.

Ask what each number measures, and who produced it. Think at the margin. The question is rarely “Does this channel work?” It is “What does the next ₹1 lakh in this channel return?”

The question is rarely “Does this channel work?” It is “What does the next ₹1 lakh in this channel return?” Spend hours like money. Unlock the reports that would change your decision, not the ones that merely look interesting.

Unlock the reports that would change your decision, not the ones that merely look interesting. Write as you go. Draft the argument while you investigate, not in the last two minutes.

Draft the argument while you investigate, not in the last two minutes. Watch the clock, not just the chai. Twenty minutes goes faster than a kettle boils.

When you are ready, open the simulation, enter your team name and members, and start Round 1. The clock starts immediately. All the best, and may your contribution be as strong as your chai.

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