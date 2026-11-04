FinTech Applications in Practice – AI for Equity Markets

India Equity Research is a browser-based educational application developed through prompt engineering with a Large Language Model (LLM) to teach FinTech students how generative AI can build data-driven financial decision support systems. The tool updates automatically using an Agentic AI approach running on Google Spreadsheets. The tool tracks 246 AMFI large- and mid-cap stocks in near real time using a Google Sheets pipeline (GOOGLEFINANCE prices, fundamentals, dividends and keyword-scored news sentiment). It offers Upside and Downside screens that rank stocks on seven percentile-normalised factors, with a risk-return dial, user-adjustable factor weights and recommended mixes. Per-stock dashboards visualise scores and five-year price trends, while a portfolio module estimates three-month and three-year returns and risk using CAPM and Sharpe’s single-index model. A methodology tab exposes every assumption. By making the pipeline transparent and editable, the application helps students examine how prompts translate into financial logic, and critically evaluate the strengths, biases and regulatory limits of LLM-generated investment tools. It is not intended for trading recommendations.

Teaching objectives

Show how iterative prompt engineering with an LLM can specify, build and refine a working FinTech application end to end, from data pipeline to model to interface. Introduce factor-based equity screening (value, quality, income, 52-week positioning, momentum, sentiment, volatility) and how normalisation and weighting turn raw data into comparable scores. Illustrate core risk-return concepts through an interactive portfolio: volatility, beta, CAPM, the single-index model, diversification and probabilistic outcome ranges. Expose students to alternative data, particularly news-sentiment scoring, and its practical limitations. Build sensitivity-thinking by letting students see how outputs change with investor risk preferences and factor weights. Foster responsible-AI judgement about model assumptions, data quality, explainability and the regulatory line between education and investment advice.

Learning outcomes

By the end of the session, students will be able to:

Design prompts that elicit specific, testable requirements from an LLM for a financial application, and critique the generated output for accuracy and completeness. Explain how each upside and downside factor is computed from market and fundamental data, and interpret a stock’s composite score and dashboard. Analyse how changes to factor weights and risk settings alter a shortlist, and justify a weighting scheme for a given investor profile. Calculate and interpret portfolio beta, volatility, CAPM-based expected return and probability of loss over short and long horizons. Evaluate the model’s limitations, such as delayed data, keyword-sentiment bias, weights that haven’t been back-tested, and understated tail risk, and identify where human judgement must take over. Discuss the ethical and regulatory boundaries, for example SEBI’s Research Analyst Regulations, that separate educational decision support from investment advice.

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