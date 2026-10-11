How America’s New Visa Rules Are Reshaping Indian IT and Its Bottom Line

For more than three decades, the H-1B visa has been the quiet engine of India’s IT services industry. It let companies like TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCLTech and Tech Mahindra send skilled engineers to work alongside American clients, while most of the work was done at lower cost back in India. That onsite-offshore model helped build an industry that Nasscom now values at around $283 billion.

Over the past year, Washington has rewritten the rules of that model. A steep new fee, a redesigned selection process, consular delays and fresh proposals in Congress have together created the most significant shake-up of US work visas in a generation. Here is what has changed, and what it means for the financial performance of Indian IT companies.

What has changed

The $100,000 fee. In September 2025, President Trump imposed a $100,000 fee on new H-1B petitions for workers hired from outside the US. Industry bodies challenged it, but a federal judge in Washington, DC later ruled that the President had acted within his authority. Existing visa holders are not affected; the fee targets new applications.

The end of the random lottery. The US has replaced its random H-1B lottery with a wage-weighted selection system, starting with the FY2027 cap season. The annual cap remains 85,000 visas, including 20,000 for holders of advanced US degrees. But applications offering higher salaries now have a better chance of being picked. That tilts the system towards senior, well-paid specialists and away from the entry-level and mid-level engineers that Indian IT firms have traditionally sent onsite.

Consular bottlenecks. Even approved workers struggle to travel. Interview slots for H-1B and L visas at US consulates in India have been largely unavailable for 2026, with many appointments pushed into 2027. Indian nationals can also no longer get visas stamped in third countries, and most applicants must now attend in-person interviews.

More pressure from Congress. In April 2026, a group of Republican lawmakers introduced the End H-1B Visa Abuse Act, which would, among other things, bar visa holders from bringing dependents. It is only a proposal for now, but it signals that political pressure on the programme is unlikely to ease.

The immediate impact: fewer visas

The numbers already show the effect. According to a Moneycontrol analysis, H-1B approvals for six major Indian IT and India-centric firms (TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCLTech, Tech Mahindra and Cognizant) fell by nearly 40% in FY26, from 18,469 to 11,041. Infosys was the only one of the six to see its approvals rise.

The new fee makes each future visa far more expensive. A Bloomberg News analysis estimated that more than 93% of Infosys’s recent new H-1B hires would have been subject to the fee, which would have added up to more than a billion dollars in charges.

What it means for financial performance

Margins. The most direct impact is on operating margins. When the fee was announced, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities modelled a bear case in which firms do not change their sourcing and onsite wages rise around 10%, cutting margins by 100 to 200 basis points. Nomura put the likely margin impact lower, at 10 to 100 basis points, while CLSA estimated a worst-case earnings hit of up to 6% by FY27. The wide range reflects one key unknown: how quickly companies change the way they staff projects.

Costlier local hiring. The main alternative to visas is hiring Americans, and that is expensive. US salaries for comparable roles are much higher, and competition for local tech talent pushes them up further. Firms also have to invest in recruitment, training and US delivery centres. Infosys’s centre in Indiana is an early example, and most large players have stepped up US hiring since the first Trump administration.

Market sentiment. Investors reacted quickly. On the first trading day after the fee was announced, TCS shares fell as much as 3.4%, Infosys 3.9% and Tech Mahindra 6.5%. Indian IT stocks were already under pressure from slow client spending and the threat AI poses to traditional services, so the visa shock added to existing worries.

Delivery risk. Consular delays create a quieter but real cost. When engineers cannot travel, project ramp-ups slow, client handovers suffer and some revenue may slip into later quarters.

Why the damage may be manageable

Industry leaders are trying to calm fears. TCS chief executive K. Krithivasan has said the company could cope without these visas, and Infosys CEO Salil Parekh has said only a minority of its US workforce needs sponsorship. Indian officials have reportedly been told by the companies that the overall impact will be limited.

There are good reasons to believe this. The fee applies only to new petitions, not existing visa holders. Firms have spent years reducing their reliance on H-1B workers by building near-shore centres in Canada, Mexico and Latin America. And generative AI is cutting the number of people needed onsite for many tasks, which further reduces dependence on travel.

Companies that already have lower visa dependence, such as HCLTech and Infosys, are seen as better placed. Firms still closely tied to the traditional onsite model will feel more pressure, mostly from FY2027 onwards.

The bigger picture: a business model in transition

The visa changes are speeding up a shift that was already underway. Indian IT is moving from labour arbitrage, which meant sending large numbers of engineers onsite, towards smaller, more senior onsite teams supported by AI-driven offshore delivery.

In the short term, that means somewhat thinner margins, higher US payrolls and more cautious growth guidance. Over the longer term, companies that invest in local talent, automation and high-value consulting could emerge more resilient and less exposed to the politics of immigration.

America’s visa policies have not broken the Indian IT model, but they have raised its cost and forced its evolution. For investors, the companies to watch are those that can protect margins while they change how they deliver work.

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Suggested category: Business & Economy (or IT Industry, if that category exists on the site)

Suggested tags: H-1B visa, US visa policy, Indian IT, TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCLTech, IT services, offshoring, profit margins, immigration

Featured image: A photo of a US passport or visa page next to a laptop, or an Indian IT campus skyline. Free options: search “visa passport laptop” or “Bengaluru tech park” on Unsplash or Pexels.

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