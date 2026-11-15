This is a case study that focuses on AI-driven automation, organisational redesign and a cross-cultural contest for control at a an electronics assembly plant. Hanseong is a made-up Korean electronics group, and the whole story turns on one question: who controls the Noida plant once the AI system is running? Hanseong Electronics Corporation was founded in 1969 as a maker of transistor radios in a rented workshop in Seoul’s Guro industrial district. It manufactures phones, tablets, wearables and TVs and has a large market presence. The main character in the Indian setup is Vikram Sethi, the company’s first Indian managing director. Headquarters has sent a “final” automation plan, praising the Korean plant head and copying Vikram only as a courtesy. He has three weeks before it goes for approval in Seoul. This case is fictitious and was written solely as a basis for classroom discussion. The company, characters, events and data are simulated to represent real life contexts but do not represent any real organisation or person. It is not intended to illustrate either effective or ineffective handling of an administrative situation.

Related primary courses: Operations strategy, AI Strategy, Change management, Project management.

Related secondary courses: Data governance, Cyber security, Cross-cultural management

Download the case here: Hanseong_Electronics_India_Case

The simulation complements the case study and presents 6 stages of decision making, wherein each stage represents a quarter for the progress of the case and the AI project implementation. The simulation presents outcome based on choices made at every stage by the player.

The case and simulation covers the following aspect of AI project implementation and deliberations

Resource reallocation: People management: a full workforce table for deliberating who is let go, who is moved to other work and who takes voluntary retirement. Finance and budgeting challenges: headquarters says the investment pays back in 3.4 years; the Indian CFO’s own numbers say 6.1 years at Indian wage levels. Noida must also pay Seoul a ₹185 crore annual licence fee. How to manage these constraints? Space: an inspection hall that had been promised to the design centre, a workers’ canteen and the production control room are all taken over.

Resistance from loss of control: the veteran production head loses his authority to stop a line, now held by AI cameras and planners in Seoul. Planners resign, and the union opposes the canteen plan. How to manage conflict from changing roles and delegation of power?

the veteran production head loses his authority to stop a line, now held by AI cameras and planners in Seoul. Planners resign, and the union opposes the canteen plan. How to manage conflict from changing roles and delegation of power? Cultural conflict: Korean expatriate managers report to Seoul before telling Indian CEO. Decisions climb a formal approval chain at headquarters, and Seoul pushes its “quickly, quickly” pace against Noida’s habit of improvising. Challenges when the two sides misread each other: Seoul hears Indian managers’ “We will try our best, sir” as a firm commitment, and Noida reads Korean managers’ silence as agreement. A staff survey shows how wide the gap is.

Data governance and cyber security: these are also framed as fights over control. They cover where the data should be stored, the cameras’ effect on workers’ privacy, and whether Noida can adjust the AI models. A malware incident is caught by the Seoul security team, but Noida hears about it only 14 hours later, past India’s six-hour reporting deadline.

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