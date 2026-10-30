India Management Research Insights – Prompt

The data from the portal is extracted from Scopus from 2020 to 2026 November for journals published by authors with an Indian University as affiliation. The categories that were focused on are decision science, social science and business management and accounting. Only ABDC listed journals were analysed. This is the prompt for the India Management Research Insights portal.

Create a website for ranking institutions and researchers based in Indian Universities on a composite score of quality and quantity of publications. This website colour schema should be in white colour with black and red fonts. The website would be uploaded as a html file inside Business Fundas (www.business-fundas.com).

The purpose for this website is to provide insights to PhD scholars and research enthusiastic early career researchers who may be seeking admission to research universities. This website should guide them to take an informed decision to approach research mentors.

Users should specify a number n (within the range of 1-10) which is to be used as a multiplier for deciding quality.

Consider all journal publications given in the dataset here “2020-2026 Scopus – ABDC journals only”

Each A* publication should be equated as n * a ranked paper.

Each a ranked paper should be equated as n * b ranked paper.

each b ranked paper should be rated as n * c ranked paper.

On the basis of this, create a mechanism to score top 100 institutions and top 100 researchers based on a composite score based on quality and count.

For the institutions, list the count of publications in different quality journals and the composite score. Also have a dashboard which differentiates the research productivity in major themes based on the title and keywords into the following disciplines: Economics, Finance, Marketing, Information Systems, Strategy, Operations, Tourism, Human Resources, Entrepreneurship. In case of indecisive call, use the discipline that the journal focuses on predominantly.

For the authors rank, list only authors whose primary affiliation is from the Indian institution. Also for authors show his spread of publications across journal quality levels. Also show the spread of his research disciplines.

The composite scores for both authors and universities should be normalised between 51-100.

Use the journal rankings from “ABDC-JQL-2025-v3-210926.xlsx”. For publications before 2023, use 2019 JQL list. For publications between 2023-2025, use 2022 JQL list. For publications 2026 onwards, use the 2025 JQL list.

The website should also provide an overview of performance of the institutions in terms of their quality and quantity of publications across the years. This should also list the 20 most prolific researchers for that institution. List only authors whose primary affiliation is from the Indian institution. In case of a multidisciplinary university, focus on listing authors who are from the business management department.

There should be also a tab for the most popular top 50 A* and A ranked journals where the authors have published. This will help future authors to potentially target the journals where Indian Authors have published extensively.

There should be a page for explaining this methodology elaborately. The purpose for this website is for aiding decision making by early career researchers to choose universities and mentors, along with discipline. So this should be clear in the messaging.

The data extraction protocol from scopus is defined here

AFFILCOUNTRY(india) AND ( LIMIT-TO ( SUBJAREA,”SOCI” ) OR LIMIT-TO ( SUBJAREA,”DECI” ) OR LIMIT-TO ( SUBJAREA,”BUSI” ) ) AND ( LIMIT-TO ( PUBYEAR,”2026″ ) ) AND ( LIMIT-TO ( SRCTYPE,”j” ) ) AND ( LIMIT-TO ( LANGUAGE,”English” ) )

AFFILCOUNTRY(india) AND ( LIMIT-TO ( SUBJAREA,”SOCI” ) OR LIMIT-TO ( SUBJAREA,”DECI” ) OR LIMIT-TO ( SUBJAREA,”BUSI” ) ) AND ( LIMIT-TO ( PUBYEAR,”2025″ ) ) AND ( LIMIT-TO ( LANGUAGE,”English” ) ) AND ( LIMIT-TO ( SRCTYPE,”j” ) ) AND ( LIMIT-TO ( DOCTYPE,”ar” ) OR LIMIT-TO ( DOCTYPE,”re” ) OR LIMIT-TO ( DOCTYPE,”ed” ) )

AFFILCOUNTRY(India) AND ( LIMIT-TO ( SUBJAREA,”SOCI” ) OR LIMIT-TO ( SUBJAREA,”DECI” ) OR LIMIT-TO ( SUBJAREA,”BUSI” ) ) AND ( LIMIT-TO ( PUBYEAR,”2024″ ) ) AND ( LIMIT-TO ( SRCTYPE,”j” ) ) AND ( LIMIT-TO ( LANGUAGE,”English” ) ) AND ( LIMIT-TO ( DOCTYPE,”ar” ) OR LIMIT-TO ( DOCTYPE,”re” ) OR LIMIT-TO ( DOCTYPE,”ed” ) )

AFFILCOUNTRY(India) AND ( LIMIT-TO ( SUBJAREA,”DECI” ) OR LIMIT-TO ( SUBJAREA,”BUSI” ) OR LIMIT-TO ( SUBJAREA,”SOCI” ) ) AND ( LIMIT-TO ( PUBYEAR,”2023″ ) ) AND ( LIMIT-TO ( SRCTYPE,”j” ) )

AFFILCOUNTRY(India) AND ( LIMIT-TO ( PUBYEAR,”2022″ ) ) AND ( LIMIT-TO ( SUBJAREA,”DECI” ) OR LIMIT-TO ( SUBJAREA,”SOCI” ) OR LIMIT-TO ( SUBJAREA,”BUSI” ) ) AND ( LIMIT-TO ( LANGUAGE,”English” ) ) AND ( LIMIT-TO ( SRCTYPE,”j” ) )

AFFILCOUNTRY(India) AND ( LIMIT-TO ( PUBYEAR,”2021″ ) ) AND ( LIMIT-TO ( SUBJAREA,”SOCI” ) OR LIMIT-TO ( SUBJAREA,”DECI” ) OR LIMIT-TO ( SUBJAREA,”BUSI” ) ) AND ( LIMIT-TO ( LANGUAGE,”English” ) ) AND ( LIMIT-TO ( SRCTYPE,”j” ) )

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