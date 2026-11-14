The Net Worth & Financial Planner is a browser-based tool that helps Indian professionals assess their current financial position and plan their future wealth. Users enter fixed and variable salary, earnings from professional engagements, household spending, assets, loans and insurance, with their age, retirement year, role and industry. The tool computes net worth, estimates income tax under the new regime, and ranks the user’s income and wealth against the distribution of Indian adults. It benchmarks users against standard planning ratios and produces a financial health score. Recommendations cover a sustainable lifestyle budget, an affordable home and car, life and health cover, the emergency fund, retirement adequacy and asset allocation. An interactive dashboard uses Monte Carlo simulation to project net worth under user-chosen asset mixes, expected returns, risk levels and life goals. All computation runs in the user’s browser, no data is captured, and users can download a dated PDF report.

Methodology of the projections

The projection engine combines a deterministic cash-flow model with a stochastic model of investment returns. It advances in annual steps from the user’s current age to a planning horizon (85 by default). Each year, the cash-flow layer works out how much money enters or leaves the portfolio, and the return layer applies a randomly drawn market return. Repeating this over 1,000 simulated market histories yields a distribution of outcomes, not a single forecast.

Income comprises fixed salary, variable pay multiplied by its expected payout, professional earnings and other income. Salary growth is personalised. It starts from the industry’s projected pay rise, taken from Aon’s Salary Increase and Turnover Study for India (2027 projections) for 17 industries and indicative estimates for the rest. The rate is adjusted for seniority and converges towards a long-run nominal rate of 8% with a time constant of about eight years. A career-momentum adjustment of ±1.5 percentage points fades over roughly fifteen years. An age adjustment lifts growth by two points in the twenties and one point in the thirties, and lowers it by 1.5 points in the early fifties and 2.5 points after 55. Growth never falls below 3%. Professional earnings grow at a user-set rate and can continue at half level for some years after retirement. Income tax follows the new regime, with its standard deduction, ₹12 lakh rebate, surcharge and cess; professional receipts are taxed presumptively at 50% deemed profit, and slabs are indexed to inflation.

Household spending grows at inflation plus a lifestyle-creep margin until retirement. After retirement it grows at inflation alone and is scaled to a chosen share of the pre-retirement level (80% by default). Premiums rise with inflation, rent stops once a home is bought, and existing loans are amortised through their EMIs. A user-defined share of the yearly surplus (income minus tax and all outgoings) is invested; a deficit is drawn from the portfolio.

Life goals are entered in today’s rupees and inflated at goal-specific rates. Education costs rise with education inflation (9% by default), property with the assumed real-estate return, cars at 5%, and all other goals with general inflation. Expense goals such as fees, weddings and holidays are paid from the portfolio. For a home or car, the portfolio pays the down payment (plus about 7% stamp duty and registration on property), the asset joins the balance sheet, and an amortising loan funds the rest. Property then appreciates, while vehicles lose about 15% of their value a year. Recurring goals repeat at set intervals.

The portfolio spans ten asset classes, from savings accounts and fixed deposits to equity funds, gold, real estate and alternatives. It is rebalanced to the user’s chosen weights every year. An optional glide path moves two percentage points a year from equity to fixed income after age 50. The portfolio’s expected return is the weighted average of class returns. Its volatility comes from a covariance matrix built from each class’s risk and typical correlations between asset groups; for example, equity classes are correlated at 0.85, while gold is roughly uncorrelated with equity. Each year’s return is drawn from the matching log-normal distribution using a seeded random-number generator, so results are reproducible. Contributions earn half a year’s return, and a negative portfolio borrows at the loan rate plus two points.

Net worth in each year is the investment portfolio plus the home, vehicles and other personal assets, minus outstanding loans. The dashboard reports the 10th, 50th and 90th percentiles across simulations, in future or inflation-adjusted rupees. The probability that money lasts is the share of paths that never turn negative after retirement. Retirement adequacy compares the median portfolio at retirement with the corpus needed to fund inflation-linked spending until the planning horizon at a 7% post-retirement return, and converts any gap into a monthly SIP.

The model ignores capital-gains tax and assumes returns are independent from year to year with stable correlations, so its results are illustrations, not forecasts.

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