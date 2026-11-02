NeuralNirman Technologies: Building AI, Losing Builders | Case Study

NeuralNirman Technologies, a Gurugram-based AI services boutique founded in 2016 by two IIT Delhi alumni, builds custom generative AI products—chatbots, document intelligence systems and enterprise agents—primarily for European mid-sized clients. Backed by a fast-moving business development team, the firm grew revenue from ₹3.2 crore to ₹171.5 crore in ten years and headcount to 585. Yet annual attrition has climbed to 34 per cent despite paying in the top quartile. The case traces how the GenAI era commoditised simple use cases, compressed prices, introduced model churn and unbilled rework, and transformed delivery teams from end-to-end craftsmen into stretched orchestrators absorbing commitments made by sales. Head of People Kavya Sethi proposes structured exit interviews to uncover the real reasons employees leave, but faces leadership scepticism and design choices on who interviews, when, and how findings will be acted upon. The case invites students to diagnose attrition and recommend concrete, evidence-based retention interventions.

Teaching Objectives

By the end of the case discussion, students should be able to:

Diagnose the root causes of attrition beyond the reasons employees give. They should see why “better compensation” or “better opportunity” on an exit form can hide deeper causes: how work is designed, how stretched managers are, whether career paths exist, and whether the firm keeps the promises it made when hiring. The gap between the exit forms and the pulse survey in Exhibit 7 is the evidence here. Analyse how GenAI has changed knowledge work in IT services. This covers falling prices, constant model changes, unbilled rework, a changing team pyramid and new on-call duties for live systems. Students should explain how these shifts changed what delivery teams actually do and how much they can control. Evaluate how the sales–delivery split and its incentives drive attrition. Sales is rewarded for bookings while delivery owns the results. Students should trace how this pushes compressed estimates and demo-led promises onto delivery teams, and see why the cause of attrition can sit outside HR. Design a sound exit interview process. Students should compare options on who conducts the interview (HR, an outside firm or a senior leader), when it happens (on the last day or months later), how questions are framed, and how bias is handled. The bias issues include social desirability, wanting to protect references, and retrospective rationalisation. Apply qualitative research methods to real data. Using the exit-interview transcript dataset, students should code open-ended answers, build a coding frame, spot themes and compare answers across interview types. They should then connect what they find to the HR numbers in the appendix. Interpret workforce and financial data together. This means linking attrition by segment, skill gaps, revenue per employee, late deliveries and rising hiring and training costs. Students should be able to put a business cost on attrition. Develop concrete retention recommendations, in order of priority. Examples include delivery teams approving estimates, a senior technical career track, manager training, a separate team for live-system support, and stay interviews. Students should weigh each against cost and resistance from leaders, and avoid defaulting to simply raising pay. Reflect on what organisations should do with uncomfortable findings. Students should consider whether leaders will act on findings that point at the founders’ growth targets, the sales process or their own decisions on who to promote.

Course fit: The case works in courses on Business Research Methods (objectives 4–6), Human Resource Management and Organisational Behaviour (1, 3, 7, 8), and Managing Technology Services (2, 3).

Download the full case study here

NeuralNirman_Case_Study

Download the data here

NeuralNirman_Exit_Interview_Transcripts

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