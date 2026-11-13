Silver Lining among Golden Rules – Some thoughts on ETFs for Indian Markets

In January 2026, silver behaved like a Bollywood hero in the first half of the film: unstoppable, shirtless and defying gravity. Spot prices touched about $121 an ounce, a gain of more than 400% in two years. In India, a kilo crossed ₹4 lakh, and overnight every family WhatsApp group produced its own commodities strategist, complete with forwarded charts and confident arrows pointing at the sky. Then came the interval. A single late-January session wiped out more than a quarter of the price, the worst day silver has ever recorded. By September it had lost nearly half its value. Today a kilo sells for roughly ₹2.05 lakh, while gold, the calmer sibling, sits near ₹1.44 lakh per 10 grams after a bruising correction of its own from January’s highs.

So the question in many drawing rooms this festive season is simple: is this a sale, or a trap? Answering it turns out to be a neat lesson in how markets price hope, fear and interest rates. It also offers a useful framework for anyone wondering what gold and silver ETFs might realistically deliver over the next five years.

Why the shine came off

The irony is that silver’s fundamentals never looked broken. The world has used more silver than it mines for six years running, and 2026 is expected to add another shortfall of around 46 million ounces. In any economics classroom, shortage plus demand equals higher prices. Markets, however, rarely sit for our exams. They price expectations about money, not just tonnes of metal.

Three forces did most of the damage:

Interest rates: The US Federal Reserve turned hawkish and raised rates in September, with the 10-year Treasury yield hovering near 5%. A metal that pays no interest looks dull next to a bond that pays plenty, so money drifted away.

The US Federal Reserve turned hawkish and raised rates in September, with the 10-year Treasury yield hovering near 5%. A metal that pays no interest looks dull next to a bond that pays plenty, so money drifted away. The dollar: A stronger US dollar made silver costlier for buyers paying in rupees, yuan or euros. When the world’s buyers suddenly feel poorer, they buy less, and prices adjust downward to match.

A stronger US dollar made silver costlier for buyers paying in rupees, yuan or euros. When the world’s buyers suddenly feel poorer, they buy less, and prices adjust downward to match. Solar thrift: The solar industry, silver’s star customer, keeps learning to use less of it per panel. The Silver Institute expects industrial use to slip about 2% this year, to a four-year low.

Add January’s speculative frenzy, exchange margin hikes and a wave of profit booking, and the fall makes sense. Prices had run far ahead of fundamentals, and gravity simply caught up. The lesson for students of markets is old but worth repeating: a good story can explain a price, yet it cannot guarantee one.

Two metals, two personalities

Gold and silver are often spoken of in the same breath, but they behave like siblings with very different careers. Gold is mostly a monetary asset. Roughly half its demand comes from investors and central banks, about 40% from jewellery, and only around a tenth from industry. Silver flips that mix: industry accounts for roughly 55% of its demand, with jewellery and investment sharing the rest.

That difference matters enormously. Gold responds to fear, inflation and the moods of central bankers. Central banks bought 863 tonnes of gold in 2025, after three straight years above 1,000 tonnes, as they diversified reserves away from the dollar. Such buyers are patient and rarely panic, which gives gold a sturdier floor.

Silver, by contrast, answers to both the vault and the factory. When the economy hums and solar farms multiply, silver shines twice over. When factories slow or engineers economise, it loses its industrial cushion just when investors are nervous too. Supply is also stubborn, because much of the world’s silver is mined as a by-product of other metals. Higher prices alone cannot quickly conjure more of it.

In short, gold is the family’s fixed deposit with a pulse. Silver is the startup cousin: brilliant in good years, dramatic in bad ones.

The Indian twist

For Indian investors, three local factors sit on top of global prices. The first is the rupee. Gold and silver are priced in dollars, so every bout of rupee weakness lifts their rupee value. This quiet tailwind is a big reason gold has outpaced the Nifty over the past two decades.

The second is culture. Weddings, Dhanteras and Diwali create seasonal spikes in physical demand. This November, silver posted its first gain in ten days just ahead of Dhanteras, a reminder that our festivals still nudge prices, even if global markets set the trend.

The third is the ETF boom. Between June 2024 and May 2025, silver ETF assets in India more than doubled, from about ₹7,473 crore to ₹16,866 crore, outpacing gold ETFs. Popularity brought a side effect. In late 2025, a shortage of approved silver bars pushed some silver ETFs to trade at a 5–12% premium over global prices. Investors who bought at that premium paid for silver plus a hefty helping of enthusiasm.

The takeaway is simple. An Indian investor in metal ETFs is really holding three bets at once: the metal itself, the rupee and the market’s mood.

What could ETFs earn over five years?

Nobody knows, and anyone who claims to is usually selling something. What we can do is build scenarios, the way a good B-school case does. I start from current analyst forecasts for global prices, assume roughly 2–2.5% a year of rupee depreciation, and allow for typical ETF costs. The result is a range rather than a number, which is exactly how uncertainty should be presented.

Scenario Gold ETF (% p.a., INR) Silver ETF (% p.a., INR) Bear 0 to 3 –2 to 2 Base 8 to 10 9 to 11 Bull 14 to 16 16 to 18

The base case for gold leans on forecasts such as CIBC’s average of $5,500 an ounce in 2028, propped up by steady central bank buying and reserve diversification. The bull case needs the $7,000–10,000 targets some analysts float for 2030, which require inflation worries, geopolitical tension and investment demand to stay strong together. The bear case resembles Westpac’s view, in which gold dips to around $4,380 in 2028 before recovering only modestly.

For silver, the base case assumes it climbs back above $90, as Metals Focus expects by late 2027. WisdomTree is more cautious, seeing a recovery only towards $70 as weaker solar demand and more recycling cap the upside. The bull case essentially needs silver to revisit its January peak.

Notice the punchline. Silver’s base case beats gold’s by only a whisker, while its risk is roughly double. In the language of the finance classroom, the extra return per unit of risk looks thin. That is a poor bargain for anyone who likes to sleep at night.

What history whispers

History offers both comfort and a warning. Over 20 years, gold has compounded at about 13–15% a year in rupee terms, comfortably beating inflation and outpacing the Nifty over that span. Most years it ends in positive territory, yet it suffers temporary dips of 10–15% almost every year and deeper falls of 30–60% roughly once every 10 to 15 years.

Patience has sometimes been tested to breaking point. Investors who bought gold at the 1980 peak waited a full decade just to break even. Silver is even more theatrical, with annual volatility of 25–35% against 15–20% for gold. A silver investor needs not just patience but a strong stomach.

The recent past is the most misleading guide of all. Gold’s 3-year return of about 38% a year and 5-year return of about 28% a year are not a trend. They are an outlier, born of wars, inflation scares and central banks hoarding bullion. Projecting them forward is like planning your retirement around a lottery win. A more honest anchor is the long-run record, adjusted for the fact that today’s prices already bake in much of the good news.

What could break the scenarios

Every forecast rests on assumptions, and it is worth naming the ones most likely to fail. Four deserve a place on any investor’s watch list:

Stubborn interest rates: If the Fed keeps hiking and US yields stay near 5%, non-yielding metals will struggle to attract money, and the bear case could become the base case rather than the exception.

If the Fed keeps hiking and US yields stay near 5%, non-yielding metals will struggle to attract money, and the bear case could become the base case rather than the exception. Central banks changing their minds: Gold’s floor rests heavily on official buying. If reserve managers slow their purchases or start selling, gold loses its most patient buyer and prices could drift for years.

Gold’s floor rests heavily on official buying. If reserve managers slow their purchases or start selling, gold loses its most patient buyer and prices could drift for years. Technology substitution: If solar and electronics makers keep finding ways to use less silver, the industrial story that underpins silver’s long-term case could quietly erode, regardless of headline supply deficits.

If solar and electronics makers keep finding ways to use less silver, the industrial story that underpins silver’s long-term case could quietly erode, regardless of headline supply deficits. A rupee surprise: A sustained rupee rally against the dollar would shave returns for Indian investors, removing the currency tailwind that has quietly padded metal returns for several decades.

On the upside, a sharp fall in US rates, a weaker dollar or a fresh geopolitical shock could push both metals well beyond the base case. Uncertainty, in other words, cuts both ways, and that is precisely why ranges beat point forecasts.

The behavioural trap

As someone who teaches business students, I find the investor psychology here more instructive than the charts. When silver hit ₹4 lakh, fear of missing out did the selling for the fund houses. Now that it sits near ₹2 lakh, anchoring tempts people to call it “half price”, as if the January peak were fair value rather than a frenzy.

Recency bias completes the trio. Spectacular recent returns make investors expect more of the same, while a recent crash makes them assume the worst will continue. Both instincts feel rational in the moment and usually look foolish in hindsight. The antidote is unglamorous: a written plan, a fixed allocation and the discipline to follow it when the family WhatsApp group is shouting.

A sensible playbook

So what should a thoughtful investor do? There is no single right answer, but a few principles travel well across market cycles:

Treat metals as seasoning: Many planners keep commodities to around 5–10% of a portfolio, with gold as the core holding and silver as a smaller, spicier side dish rather than the main course.

Many planners keep commodities to around 5–10% of a portfolio, with gold as the core holding and silver as a smaller, spicier side dish rather than the main course. Stagger your entry: Instead of trying to catch a falling knife in one swipe, spread purchases over six to twelve months. If prices keep sliding, you average down rather than agonise over timing.

Instead of trying to catch a falling knife in one swipe, spread purchases over six to twelve months. If prices keep sliding, you average down rather than agonise over timing. Choose the vehicle carefully: Prefer large, liquid ETFs with low expense ratios and tight tracking error, and compare the market price with the fund’s iNAV before buying to avoid paying a hidden premium.

Prefer large, liquid ETFs with low expense ratios and tight tracking error, and compare the market price with the fund’s iNAV before buying to avoid paying a hidden premium. Mind the taxman: Gold and silver ETFs held for over 12 months are taxed at 12.5% as long-term gains, without indexation. Fund-of-funds need 24 months, which a five-year investor clears easily.

Gold and silver ETFs held for over 12 months are taxed at 12.5% as long-term gains, without indexation. Fund-of-funds need 24 months, which a five-year investor clears easily. Write down your exit rules: Decide in advance what would make you rebalance, book profits or exit, so that future decisions are driven by your plan rather than by the latest headline.

None of this is exciting, and that is precisely the point. In investing, boring is often what compounding looks like up close.

The silver lining

Silver’s crash reminds us that “strong fundamentals” and “good price” are not synonyms. The best time to buy anything is when you have a plan, not when your neighbour has a story. Over the next five years, gold and silver may well reward patient investors with respectable returns, but the path will be bumpy and the destination uncertain. Gold remains the steady old uncle at the family wedding. Silver is the cousin who dances brilliantly and occasionally lands in the cake. Invite both, by all means. Just seat silver near the exit.

Disclaimer: This essay is for educational purposes only and is not investment advice. The return figures are illustrative scenarios, not predictions. Please consult a SEBI-registered advisor before investing. This is an analysis based on market research and a variety of documents by giving appropriate prompts to claude.

Sources

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