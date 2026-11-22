Abstract: Every AI/ML project eventually reaches the same awkward meeting. The business problem is clear, the data is sitting in a spreadsheet somewhere, and someone asks, “So which algorithm should we use?” Too often the answer comes from habit, hype or whatever the last conference keynote praised. The AI/ML Research Navigator replaces that guesswork with evidence. Built by Business Fundas on 36,000 peer-reviewed AI/ML journal articles published between 2022 and 2026 in 1,449 journals, it works as a cheat book and playbook for data scientists, analytics managers, consultants, students and researchers who need to move quickly from a business use case to a defensible shortlist of methods. The portal covers 17 industries, 15 business functions and 187 distinct use cases, and it tracks 118 algorithms in 19 families, from logistic regression and XGBoost to YOLO, U-Net, transformers, graph neural networks, reinforcement learning and large language models. Users choose their industry and function, pick the use cases that fit, and describe their problem and data in plain language. The navigator then ranks the algorithms most often used for similar problems and lists the five most-cited papers for each, with DOI links to the publisher’s page. Interactive dashboards show which methods are rising or cooling. A separate view uses association rule mining to reveal “hidden gems”: algorithms that often travel with an industry’s favourites elsewhere but are still rare in that industry. Every algorithm has a short explanation one click away. Think of it as asking 36,000 researchers for advice without having to buy anyone coffee.

Methodology

The navigator works in four stages.

Assembling the evidence. Two Scopus exports of AI/ML journal articles were merged, giving 36,009 records. The 2022–2024 file holds the more-cited articles of those years, each with at least three citations, while the 2025–2026 file covers recent work. Duplicates were removed in three passes: by Scopus record ID, by DOI, and by normalised title plus year, keeping the more-cited copy. Errata and retraction notices were dropped, leaving 36,000 unique articles, each with an APA-style citation and DOI.

Structuring the evidence. Each article was tagged by rule-based text mining of its title, author keywords, index keywords and abstract. Dictionaries of more than a thousand phrase patterns define the 118 algorithms, including spelling variants and acronyms such as “LSTM” and “long short-term memory”, as well as the 187 use cases, 15 functions and 17 industries. A mention in the title or keywords counts three times as much as one in the abstract. Journal names add evidence for industry: a paper in Computers and Electronics in Agriculture is unlikely to be about banking. For every paper, the dominant algorithm is the most strongly mentioned method. Named models such as YOLO or XGBoost are preferred over generic families such as “CNN”, and helper techniques such as SHAP or SMOTE are never treated as the main method. Where the evidence was too thin, the field was left blank rather than guessed; roughly four in five papers received an identified algorithm, industry and function. Each algorithm also carries a 50-word explanation written from its original paper and standard references.

Matching the user. The use-case description (at least 100 words) and the data description (at least 50 words) are scanned for use cases, named algorithms and ten data-type cues, such as images, text, time series, tabular records, graphs, rare events and privacy constraints. Every paper receives a relevance score that rewards overlap with the chosen use cases, a shared industry and function, and shared rare keywords, weighted by inverse document frequency. An algorithm’s fit score adds up the relevance of the papers using it, at full weight when it is their dominant method and at lower weight when it is only mentioned. The score is then nudged upwards when the algorithm suits the data described: images favour convolutional networks, spreadsheets favour tree ensembles. If fewer than 40 papers match within the industry, the search widens to the same use case in other industries, and then to the whole function. Trends compare 2025–26 with 2022–24.

Mining relationships. Each paper is treated as a shopping basket of algorithms. Starting from the industry’s ten most popular algorithms, the portal computes support, confidence and lift for every rule “A → B”. Rules can be mined within the user’s function, across all papers, or within the industry alone. A consequent that is outside the industry’s top fifteen and clearly under-used there is flagged as a hidden gem.

A word of caution. Tagging is approximate, abstracts sometimes mention baselines rather than chosen methods, and popularity is not proof of suitability. Treat the shortlist as a well-informed starting point, then benchmark two or three candidates on your own data.

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