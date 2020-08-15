5 Things HR Managers Should Know about Immigration Law

Introduction

Are you an HR manager looking to hire someone based in some other country and want to navigate Visa issues in the USA?

Do you know how you need to have updated paperwork at all times to ensure that your employees are not hounded by the State Department?

Have you tried working with legal experts who handle immigration cases and can find ways and means of helping you for Visa related problems?

Global mobility and workforce movement have increased ever since the onset of Globalization. Even though the concept of borderless movement of workforce, money and goods is not something new, in the past few years, they come into question.

In other words, many governments (including the USA) are changing and altering Visa norms that can be detrimental to the interests of workers. If you are an HR manager looking for ways to navigate complex Visa issues and immigration norms, you need to pay attention to the contents of the article.

In this article, we speak to leading legal experts over at Tadeo Silva immigration Law Attorneys and ask them how HR managers should overcome employee visa issues.

1. Create an Internal Team to keep track-

Even before you approach government and legal authorities, it is important that your internal team is able to plan. This means having all the documentation maintained and processed. It also means being aware of the Visa norms of different countries.

For example, if you want to recruit someone new, you need to be aware of the Visa rules your country has with the employee’s country. If you want someone to travel to a foreign location, you must be ready with all the internal paperwork, which might be required.

2. Educate your Workforce on Visa and Immigration related Issues-

Legal experts have pointed out that people are very guarded when asked about Visa and immigration issues. They always seem to think of worse case scenarios like deportations and residency taxes. However, you need to explain to them that they need to be open.

Make them understand how they should monitor the validity of their own visas, pay taxes, if required, get extensions and how it works and present their case if called for any official hearings. The key is to make them aware of their rights at all times.

3. Keep yourself Updated with Changes in Immigration Laws-

If you are aware of what is happening in the United States, you will feel the need to keep yourself updated at all times. It is important that your internal team always pays attention to the Press Releases given out by the State Department and other officiating bodies.

As a rule, you should check the official website, at least once every week, in addition to getting in touch with your legal expert. If you do not stay on top of the changes, you might have to experience certain unforeseen situations with regard to your employees.

4. Always have an Immigration Lawyer or Firm on your Payroll-

If you are a business that encourages immigrants to work and are favorable towards hiring them, it is essential that you always have a legal expert on immigration on your payroll. This is like your safety valve for any untoward incidents from taking place.

An immigration attorney can do all of the important tasks like filing paperwork, scheduling meetings, educating your employees. As it is their job, they are always aware of the changes in the rules and the norms of Visa.

5. Create your Company’s Immigration Policy-

An internal immigration policy serves to act as a guideline on visa and immigration. It can be helpful concerning hiring, assigning foreign projects, promotions, transfers, sponsorships, spouse visas and other details.

Many companies that have been able to create their internal policies have a detailed plan of action. They are also able to prevent themselves from getting into tough situations as they already have their policies in place.

The Final Word

If you are a business, which has an international area of operation, visa and immigration issues would burden you. By following all the five points and talking to a legal expert on immigration, you can ensure that your business and employees do not suffer from changes in Visa rules.

