Does Bitcoin Mixing Work

Bitcoin mixing works when you use a reliable and trusted mixing site. Bitcoin is the world’s most popular cryptocurrency. It is used by most cryptocurrency enthusiasts to carry out transactions online. You can receive or make payments for both services and as well as exchange tangible and intangible goods to any person with access to the internet, anywhere in the world.

The problem arises when you want your transactions to be anonymous. When bitcoin was first created, the developers promised that transactions using this digital coin would be private. Transactions are indeed private, but they are all recorded on a public ledger that anyone can download. This possibility of accessing what are seemingly private addresses makes the coin pseudo-anonymous meaning that you can still trace back the private addresses back to their source wallets. With a little digging, you can unravel the very source of an address since most users tie their wallets with their details like bank accounts and their places of residence.

There is a need for a variety of bitcoin users to remain completely anonymous. The current state of bitcoin does not allow this. For this reason, various developers have created mechanisms to mix or “clean” bitcoins. When you need to carry out a bitcoin transaction, you move bitcoins from your wallet to the recipient’s address. The history of such a transaction is available to anyone with access to the public ledger. The Bitcoin mixing role is to blur such history, and to ensure that no one can trace any transaction back to the source wallet.

How to Mix Bitcoins

Mixing bitcoins is a simple process. You can either mix the transaction in an online mixer, or anonymize them using a private coin such as Monero. First, you need to select a reliable online bitcoin mixer. You must carry out due diligence since there are so many unscrupulous dealers around. Once you find a reliable mixer, then you follow the following process.

If you are using a mixer, you will need to load your bitcoins with other users in a central mixer. The mixer mixes these coins in multiple cryptographic transactions and then sends the coins randomly to various wallets. This mixing makes it virtually impossible for any third party to trace back the source of your coins. The whole process takes about three hours depending on the amount of the coins in the mixer. You pay about 1 to 2.5 percent of the coins you mix as a service fee.

The second option involves using a private cryptocurrency such as Monero or Dash, which was previously Zcash. When you send bitcoins to the anonymizer, it first converts them into the private coin. It keeps them for a while in that state, then converts back the private coins into fresh and untraceable bitcoins. This process can take up to six hours, and cost about five percent the value of the bitcoins you send. The untraceable, or rather “clean” bitcoins are then transferred back to your wallet, or sent to any wallet you choose. This process completely cuts down the history path of the bitcoins, hence cannot be traced back to their source.

Risks Associated with Bitcoin Mixing

While the bitcoin mixing is now possible and helps hide a lot of transactions, the process also has its risks. If you happen to select a fraudulent online mixer, you can easily lose your coins to thieves. Theft is one of the threats a centralized mixer presents to your bitcoins in such a mixer, the owners have to trust their privacy to the mixer’s owner. The owner retains the trail of all the bitcoins that pass through their site, and can trace them back to the owner. If you use an untrustworthy site, then they might reestablish any coin’s trail and sell such information, thus defeating the purpose of mixing in the first place. Secondly, the user, since they have complete control of your coins, can refuse to send you back your coins.

You should have in mind that when anonymizing your coins, you allow them to mix with those of different users including those involved in criminal activities. While it is not an offense to hide your identity, the authorities can demand online anonymizers to provide data regarding such transactions, and can also demand such sites to be closed. In case of such a scenario, you will end up losing your coins. There is no legal obligation existing at the moment that requires such sites to refund you your coins.

