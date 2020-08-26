Guide to Investing in the Best 5G stocks

We live in a world where technology evolves faster than ever. To cope with the constant changes in various technologies, industries must change to stay relevant and not face bankruptcy.

The Internet has changed the face of the world in the last thirty years. Every tech device we use, from your smart wristwatch to your smart home AI system, everything needs the internet to function.

Internet and telecom providing companies are fighting to provide the best speed at the lowest rate. We all want faster, better quality internet.

After a decade of 4G’s reign, we are finally embarking on 5G. As this inevitable change to 5G happens, the right time to invest in the best 5G stock is now.

What is 5G?

5G is the latest generation of mobile networks. This newest global wireless standard is designed to accommodate the present smart devices. It enables the fastest wireless connectivity between different smart technologies currently available.

5G will provide faster internet, a whopping one gigabit per second at its highest speed. It has even gone up to 1.8 Gbit/s. The lowest speed will be near 50 Mbit/s per second. It will have the capacity to provide a network to a larger group of people and will be great for use in populated areas.

As it will provide ultra-low latency, it will help evolve all the technology that was suffering from low internet speed and lags, such as automated cars.

What are 5G Stocks?

Within the next five years, 5G will become global. Technologies will develop surrounding this high-speed internet, like the 5G supporting smartphones that are coming out now.

5G will affect various markets and give birth to many new products and services that will be based on this fifth-generation mobile network. 5G stocks are from companies that are directly/indirectly related to 5G, such as telecom companies, companies that create smart devices, etc.

5G stocks can also be from companies that are developing high tech products like AI tech, Augmented reality or virtual reality products, etc. These technologies will evolve and become better, setting them up for mass adoption globally. This is the peak time to invest in 5G stocks.

How to Invest in 5G Stocks?

If you want to invest in 5G stocks, you have to find companies that are involved with 5G and settle on a few that are showing signs of exponential future growth.

You can opt for telecommunication giants like Verizon or AT&T. There is a race between all mobile network companies to provide the best 5G service. This competition means there will be more development, progress, and more adopters.

You can buy stocks of mobile phone and smart device giants like Apple, Samsung, etc. They are already making new smartphones and devices that are compatible with 5G. You can also opt for companies that make mobile parts like Ericsson, Nokia, etc.

5G adoption Based Investments

Stocks of all the industry leaders are expensive. 5G is about to give birth to many startups or small tech companies that will help with mass adoption.

For example, 5G with all its charms still have an issue with network reach and wall penetration. Unlike 4G, it provides uber-fast internet but covers a shorter distance. It will take a lot more towers to cover large areas, that is why governments are allocating budget for these projects.

Companies that are developing technology or building towers to help spread 5G are about to make a huge amount of money. BizReviewed article on up and coming 5g stock explores such a company. 5G tollbooth company will install booster antennas to expand the 5G network range.

Choosing the Best 5G Stocks for Investments

If you are willing to spend big bucks and looking to invest in established, stable 5G industry giants. These companies are already successful and their stocks will further gain in value in the near future. These include telecom companies, smart tech companies, mobile part companies, etc.

Telecom Companies

AT&T

AT&T boasted reaching its highest 5G network speed last year, reaching 1.8 Gbit/s. It has been gaining adopters ever since, with new consumers of 5G smartphones hoping to make the most of it.

Even if AT&T has a history of bad decisions, they also have the policy to increase their dividends. Besides the stocks are comparatively cheaper, which makes it an easier buy. If you are looking to invest on decent dividend paying dividend-payings a great choice.

Verizon Communications

The second-largest telecom company on earth, you can not go wrong by investing in Verizon. Although it’s stock price is almost double of AT&T, Verizon adopters are growing everyday. They are paying about 4.6% dividends, making them a good long term investment.

T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is currently boasting the highest number of 5G adopters, a whopping 250 million users in the united states. It has the highest stock price amongst the companies mentioned and is showing the most promise of growth due to 5G expansion.

Smart Phone & Smart Devices

Apple

The third largest smartphone company on earth, their luxury smartphones, laptops and other smart devices make high profit worldwide.

After the market crash, Apple stock prices have recovered and are expected to grow. Even if stocks are expensive, Apple has extreme brand loyalty by users and their profits are expected to grow with 5G expansion.

Samsung

Samsung has an amazing R&D department that is working tirelessly to create incredible new smart devices. 5G has opened up a whole new world for them and they have hinted of making various new series of 5G supportive smart devices.

Companies Making Mobile Parts

Qualcomm

Qualcomm creates semiconductors or chips, software and other smartphone-related products and services. Qualcomm stocks are also a lucrative investment during 5G expansions.

With the entrance of 5G, they are expected to expand by developing 5G supporting chips. These are used in android devices, windows phones, etc.

Ericsson

Ericsson has developed standalone 5G software to make the shift to fifth-generation mobile networks easier. Their stocks are expected to gain due to their 5G compatible software and network systems. Investing in Ericsson is a good move for investors during this 5G roll out period.

Bottomline

5G is currently the biggest technological trend and it will continue to sweep all over the world for the next few years. Investing in the best 5G stocks right now can help investors make sizable profits. Browse through the 5G stocks and find your right investment.

