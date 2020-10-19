Business Fundas

Looking To Hire Migrant Employees For Your Business: Here Is What You Need To Know

ByChakraborty

Oct 19, 2020 , , ,

If you are looking to hire new migrants for your business, you first need to make sure that the new hires are authorized to work in your country or not. When it comes to hiring, many things need to be taken care of, and several things are needed to be considered.

Whether or not you are actively hiring new migrant workers to work for your company, there are several immigration laws that you need to ask the workers to follow while working for the company.

There is a rule for hiring a new migrant worker in the USA, which states that they need to have authorization from the government. Without authorization, they cannot work. The form used to authorize the migrant worker is Form I-9, and it can be easily found on the USCIS website.

Things To Know While Hiring A Migrant Worker

As a hiring executive, you need to go through every paper of the migrant workers. You have to make sure that they are authorized, have the right passport, and are willing to work for you. Here are some of the things that you might consider looking at while hiring a migrant worker.

Legal Documentation

As hiring executives, the first thing you need to do is go through all the migrant workers’ papers. It is important to make sure that the workers have the authorization to work in the country. If you find that the workers do not have any, you have to turn them down. Click here to learn more.

Then comes the qualification. You cannot hire just anybody for the job. You need to make sure that the person is well qualified for the post.

Experience

Experience is an important factor that you might add to the consideration before hiring a new migrant recruit. If a candidate has shown success in the previous job, they might repeat the same at your company. When it comes down to choosing between a candidate with experience and a fresh recruit, you should always go for the former.

This method of selection is best when you have no budget to hire and train new employees. Yes, the experience is not everything, passion for their work matter as well. So consider all the factors before hiring.

Potential

Gauging the potential of the candidate is one of the toughest things to do. You as a hiring executive will come across several candidates. Some will be college graduates with no or couple of years of job experience. In a time like these, you need to make sure that you hire a person with potential.

For instance, you can take a chance by hiring a migrant worker without prior work experience on the basis of their high grades in his academic years. This might seem like a gamble, but if those academic remarks are true, they will become one of the best assets for the company.

Skills

Academic records are important, but you cannot neglect the importance of hard and soft skills. When hiring a new candidate, you cannot just consider the academic records without looking at the hard skills. Without the right hard skills, it will not be possible for the candidate to get the job done.

Soft skills are as important as hard skills. Unlike the hard skills, soft skills are hard to measure, and they are often considered a personality trait. Soft Skills mostly consist of communication skills, work ethics, and being a team player.

Cultural Fit

Every company has its own culture, and every culture shows the personality of the company. For instance, some companies work late hours to get the job done, while some leave the office after working hours—some believe in socializing while others believe in working on your own. Whatever your company culture is, you have to think about the candidates, whether they will fit in or not.

Conclusion

There you have it, things to consider while hiring migrant workers. Despite the restriction faced by immigration law, some jobs might fall through the cracks of the laws. Hence, you should also look for opportunities like this while hiring.

By Chakraborty

Dr Chakrabarty is the Chief Innovation Officer of IntuiComp TeraScience. Earlier she was Assistant Professor of Delhi University, a QS ranked university in India. Before that she has held research positions in IIT Mumbai, IIT Chennai and IISc Bangalore. She holds 2 patents and over 20 research publications in her name which are highly cited. Her area of research is in smart technologies, integrated devices and communications. She also has a penchant for blogging and is an editor of Business Fundas.

