The Money Is in the List: 3 Dos and Don’ts of B2B Lead Nurturing

When it comes to nurturing the leads in your B2B contact list, there are things that are sure to benefit your business goals and things that you should definitely stay away from. If you want to run an award-winning B2B demand generation company, here are a few tips to get you well on your way.

Dos

1. Do Use Targeted Content

Make sure that you are sending enough valuable content at a consistent rate. Targeted content means that it is well thought out and in line with your company’s marketing and sales goals. It means that you are offering your leads content that is specific to their needs and interests.

2. Do Use Multiple Touches

Repetition does deepen an impression, and even more so when the repetition comes from different types of mediums. Make use of videos, audio clips, animation and written material. Make sure that each time you come in contact with your lead you are giving them something interesting and inviting. The goal is to create brand awareness and convert to a sale.

3. Do Send Personalized Emails

Using automated lead nurturing allows you to touch a lot of prospective clients at one time, but this can often lead to rather robotic and impersonal contacts. Make sure your emails are personalized and feel specific to your leads. Address recipients by name. If your email is created from a form, you can fill in certain blanks with specific information you previously gathered. A personalized approach goes a long way.

Don’ts

1. Don’t Forget to Follow Up

Out of sight, out of mind. You have to follow up with your leads in a timely manner. Whether it’s a video conference, a phone call or an email, there’s nothing like a well-timed and well thought out communication.

2. Don’t Discount Your Leads’ Input

Be sure not to ignore a lead’s suggestions. If they should bring up any concerns, be sure to listen to them and give your full attention. Chances are, they may not be the only lead that has the same concern. Use the input as a way to make your strategy better and beef up your lead nurturing. You want to be offering useful and relevant content. So if it appears that you are not providing valuable information, you’ll need to find out what is valuable in your lead’s opinion.

3. Don’t Forget to Review Your Strategies

Every so often you should be reviewing your strategies. What worked last year, might not be doing so well this year. Take a look at what strategies are giving the best results and which are not. Look at your response times to your leads and look for missed opportunities and make notes on how to prevent this in the future.

Including these strategies and tips in your sales funnel can help you reap the benefits of properly nurturing your leads. Don’t be afraid to experiment to see what gives you the best results.

Advertisements

Share this: Tweet







WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...

Related