What to do if someone is injured on your business’s property

You’ve created a great atmosphere in your business. Your customers feel welcome, and you know they instil trust when they leave your office or store.

You want to keep them safe, but what if one of them is injured? It might be out of your control, but their injury is still partly your responsibility. What do you do?

Here are a few tips on what to do if someone is injured on your business’ property.

Check for life-threatening injuries

When someone is injured on your business’s property, it’s important to assess the damage immediately. While you’ll want to call for medical assistance and give the victim first aid, you’ll also want to do a rapid assessment of their physical injuries.

That way, when medical help arrives, you can provide the EMTs with an assessment of what type of treatment is necessary.

Call emergency services if necessary

If someone is injured on your property, they may require emergency medical care. The best way to provide immediate care is by having a first aid kit readily available, so you have everything you need at your disposal anytime.

But when it is a serious injury, you may want to seek proper medical care for the injured person to check for broken bones, internal injuries, or other potentially life-threatening issues.

Try not to move the injured party unless they are in imminent danger, and call 999 if necessary. Doing so will get an ambulance to the scene as soon as possible so that life-threatening issues can be addressed.

Keep an open line of communication with the injured party

You should make sure you stay in communication with the injured party, so they know what is going on and what is going to happen next.

Having an open line of communication can be very reassuring, particularly in these situations where time is of the essence. The stronger your relationship with the injured party, the less likely they will be hesitant to file a legitimate claim.

Stay with the injured person until help arrives

Injured people need to be handled with care. Once someone is seriously injured on your property, the best thing for you to do is stay with the injured person until help comes. Be as helpful as possible in this incredibly difficult time, stay calm and wait for emergency responders to arrive.

Contact your insurance company after you make sure no further action is necessary.

If anyone is injured on your business property, you need to contact your insurance company as soon as possible. If you have public liability insurance, this is going to help you handle the cost of any potential claims and possibly save you from massive financial loss.

You will have to provide information about what happened and give details of the injuries sustained, as well as the number of damages that may be involved.

No one wants an injury to occur at their business. That’s not good for either you or the injured person. Businesses could be held liable for injuries if they don’t handle things correctly.

Prudent planning can usually go a long way to preventing such injuries. But if an accident leading to injuries occurs, and make sure you know exactly what to do if someone is injured on your property.

