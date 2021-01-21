What Workers Need To Know If They’ve Had An Injury

Accidents in the workplace are inevitable despite the employer’s best efforts of imposing appropriate measures and safety precautions. As an employee, getting involved in a workplace accident resulting in injury puts you in a state of distress and confusion. However, the best thing to do is compose yourself, since your manner of handling the situation plays a huge factor in granting your worker’s compensation claim, among other aspects.

To settle your medical bills, worker’s compensation, and other reliefs, you need to know what to do step-by-step. Otherwise, you might end up ineligible for any form of compensation. Here’s an overview of what you need to do after a workplace injury:

1. Get Medical Attention

Your well-being should be your top priority after getting involved in an accident. Thus, it’s essential to seek immediate medical attention regardless of the injury’s severity to avoid possible complications. Seeking medical assistance from a doctor right after the injury will allow you to get the proper treatment for faster recovery.

The doctor’s diagnosis is the most crucial determinant of whether your workplace injury claim should be granted. If you don’t get immediate medical attention, there will be no report showing your sustained injuries as caused by the workplace accident.

As a result, you’ll have a hard time getting the compensation due to you, since a medical report is a requisite in granting such claims. You’ll also have to give a copy of the said report to your worker’s compensation lawyer in NC. Your attorney will assist you throughout the process, so you have to tell them even the smallest details.

2. Report The Accident To Your Employer

After consulting the doctor, report the accident to your employer. It’s advised to report the accident immediately because the timeframe within which you can claim worker’s compensation is very limited.

While reporting the incident, try and paint a clear picture of the events that transpired. Doing this will urge the employer to impose new safety measures to prevent a similar accident from happening in the future.

You will be asked to procure an official accident report, explaining all the details of the accident. Give a copy to your lawyer as well.

3. Write A Diary Detailing All Your Symptoms

It’s ideal to have a list detailing all your symptoms and even recording yourself on video if you prefer. Documenting your symptoms right after the accident and during recovery helps prevent further complications.

Doing this is crucial because the medical specialists will only focus on workplace injuries. All the other possible illnesses or complications you have will be disregarded if you fail to tell them the other symptoms.

Moreover, you can only be compensated if the injuries you sustained can be considered work-related. You have to prove that your injuries are all caused by a workplace accident. Otherwise, they might not grant your claims.

4. Draft An Expenses And Losses Spreadsheet

After your accident, you’ll need to detail all the expenses and losses suffered because of the workplace accident. This is vital in determining the amount of money you should be compensated with. You should include the following details in your spreadsheet:

Medical costs

Physical damages

Financial losses

Rehabilitation costs

Equipment damages

This record will show the exact amount your employer has to pay. It will also highlight and convince the court that you indeed sustained these serious injuries while on the job.

Takeaway

Getting worker’s compensation is one of your rights as an employee. However, to be aware of these rights, you’ll need to contact your worker’s compensation lawyer. That way, you’ll know how to handle everything from start to finish.

Also, this detailed guide discussed the basic things you need to do for your claims to be granted. You’ll be saved from financial burden as long as you procure the necessary documents and proof required by law.

