Why to buy a Car Insurance immediately after the COVID-19 Era

It has become necessary to own a vehicle as it poses multifold benefits. You can avoid the day-to-day hassles of prolonged bus journeys or along wait at the bus stop. A personal vehicle offers the flexibility & freedom to travel as per your choice and necessity. Keeping the current situation of the Coronavirus pandemic, it is also advisable to travel in your personalized vehicle, to minimize physical proximity with people, hence addressing virus spread.

During the present pandemic situation, personal travel for most households are minimal, due to which use of personal vehicles also reduced drastically. Due to this change in lifestyle many car owners felt the lack of urgency to renew or purchase a car insurance policy, as the car was being used very less. However, this is not really a wise decision.

Owning a car is a great accomplishment, but side-by-side, adds up to several responsibilities. You should be extra cautious while driving on the road and try to avoid accidents. Considering India, a densely populated country, it is found that car accident cases are also on a steep rise. Accidents don’t always occur due to negligence of the victim; it can also happen due to the negligence of the other drivers as well. Hence, it is always advisable to opt for a car insurance before you are ready for the first drive. According to the Indian law, it is mandatory that every vehicle plying on road must be insured, it is illegal to drive a car which is not insured and is a punishable offence. While a car is running on the road, the owner of the car should always possess five valid documents with him, which includes driving license, insurance papers, tax documents and pollution control papers. It should be taken into strict notice that the buyers of the cars must never be reluctant about getting his car insured timely. Accidents are beyond human control, and if it occurs, it is only the insurance company which acts as a support for the owner of the car. It should be noted that, if insurances are not purchased well in advance, then, the car owner may need to keep his vehicle unutilized, even if an urgent need arises. Thus, the car owner should never think twice before buying a car insurance.

When it comes to buying a car, we are often choosy and concerned about selecting the most suitable model, offering the most sophisticated features. However, when it comes to buying a car insurance, many seem ignorant about the basic outline of insurances and all that it covers. We should be more careful and ensure we purchase a comprehensive plan for our existing car or during new car purchase. Let us know in a nutshell, the cases which are covered under a comprehensive car insurance plan.

1. Damages caused by Natural Disasters: Natural calamities which are beyond human control, like pandemics, epidemics, lightning, earthquake, floods, hurricane, storm, cyclone, landslide



2. Damages caused by Man-Made Disaster: Man-made cases like burglary, theft, riot, strike, terrorist activity, and any other loss during transit via road, rail, or water.



3. Personal Accident Cover: This helps in securing the family’s future under the unprecedented event of a permanent disability or unfortunate death. The insured is liable to get monetary coverage for any damage caused to the driver while travelling, mounting, or dismounting from the car. Insurance companies also provide an additional coverage for the paid driver and co-occupants present in the car during the time of accident. It is customary to provide complete coverage to the family of the insured, as per the tariff regulations.



4. Indemnity for Third Party Property: Mandatory by law, this cover protects the insured against the legal liability of accidental damages that might have resulted in permanent injury or death of a third party. It also covers any losses caused to nearby surrounding property.

Remember, that most people will start travel and roadside traffic is likely to increase drastically as the COVID era gets over. It is always advisable for a vehicle owner to buy a car or two-wheeler insurance from companies which offers a comprehensive plan to cater to the needs of higher traffic density in the immediate future post COVID. All such crucial benefits can be ascertained by paying a nominal premium amount. Nowadays, payment of premium is exceedingly simple as everything is available online in the insurance company’s web-portal. The 24×7 customer care assistance is also dedicated to address any immediate need of the insured.

So, what are you waiting for? Go ahead and grab the best car insurance for you now and ensure complete safety for your loved ones once you start your celebrations after this pandemic roll over.

