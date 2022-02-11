4 Tips for Packing a Healthy Lunch to Bring to the Office

You may feel like packing a healthy lunch to bring into the office with you every day is another chore you don’t have time to do. It’s yet another task you have to add to your daily routine when your days are already packed. Plus, thinking about what a healthy lunch consists of poses yet another challenge, especially if your fridge is looking bare.

What if packing a healthy lunch for the office was easier than you think? Not only will it make you feel more energized and even help you lose weight if that’s your goal, but it can save you a ton of money. You won’t have to order lunch every day and ingest meals with hidden ingredients and tons of salt and fats.

You can have more control over your food intake when you follow these tips for packing a healthy lunch so getting back to the office won’t feel so daunting.

Keep it Balanced

A healthy lunch is a balanced lunch. There are three main parts of a healthy lunch: protein, fruits & vegetables, and carbs. One of the healthiest, albeit boring, lunches is chicken, rice, and broccoli. It’s balanced, nutritious, and easy to make and bring to the office.

If you aren’t sure what makes a healthy meal, simply follow this structure, and you’re on the right track!

Plan Lunches Ahead of Time

The best way to ensure you form a habit of bringing healthy lunches to work is to plan and pack them ahead of time. Creating a weekly menu will help you stay on track and give you less to think about during the day, leaving more room for productivity.

You can also spend time meal prepping, or using a meal prep service like the Lean Kitchen Company, to pack your lunches at the beginning of the week so you can just grab them and go in the mornings. This makes it so much easier to stay on track.

Avoid Processed Foods

One of the keys to a healthy diet is to avoid overly processed foods. These include chips, candies, sodas, cold cut meats, and frozen meals. You have no idea how many processed chemicals and hidden ingredients are included in these foods that can negatively impact your health over time.

Instead, stay with fresh produce, dried fruits, and whole foods. One way to ensure you’re staying on a clean diet is to shop on the outside perimeter of the grocery store. This is where you’ll find the most natural and whole foods compared to what’s in the middle aisles.

Use Leftovers from Dinner

If you’re cooking dinner at home, you may want to consider bringing leftovers into the office for lunch the next day. Simply make a little more than you normally would for dinner and pack the extra in a container to put in your lunchbox the next morning.

You’ll save so much time and money doing this because you don’t have to prepare for two meals and you only have to buy ingredients to make one meal.

