Comparing the Best Food Packaging

A lot of businesses have made the move to become more eco-friendly with their food items. Whether that be locally sourced produce or fair-trade coffee, there are other items it might be time to consider. Takeaway packaging is essential for customers as it provides convenience, but a lot of the plastic variety isn’t re-usable or even recyclable.

There are many options to consider when selecting the right food packaging for your business and you want to make sure you get the most out of your choice. Let’s take a look at how the best food packaging items compare to each other.

Bio-degradable and Compostable

Bio-degradable packaging does what it says on the tin. It takes around 180 days to decompose and is made from plant-based materials, meaning its one-time use doesn’t harm the planet. As they break down a lot quicker than the plastic alternatives, this frees up space in landfills which has a positive effect on the environment.

Compostable packaging is slightly different from bio-degradable, although they are quite similar. Both break down in the natural environment, but compostable packaging will provide nutrients to the soil once broken down, aiding the health of the soil around it. Bio-degradable packaging can be added to your regular bin, but compostable packaging will need to be processed at a composting plant. However, the compostable packaging will still break down regardless of where it ends up.

Paper and Cardboard

Paper packaging can be used for many different purposes. For example, they can replace plastic carrier bags and be used for baked goods or other takeaway foods. Paper is one of the easiest materials to recycle, it doesn’t matter what condition it’s in. Not only can they be recycled, but they can also be made from recycled paper!

Cardboard packaging is very versatile. Not only is the material durable for all kinds of different foods, but customers can also easily recycle it. Other types of packaging like Styrofoam may have a low carbon footprint, but it can only be recycled at a certain place. This means, unlike cardboard, it can’t go in your recycling bin and will end up in the landfill. Cardboard packaging can also come in all different shapes and sizes so you can find what fits your products best.

Cardboard and paper are also easy to print logos on as well, making it simpler than ever to promote your brand!

Wooden cutlery

Most people will be used to plastic cutlery when ordering their favourite takeaway foods, but like most plastics, they aren’t eco-friendly. Wooden cutlery is eco-friendly and compostable. It breaks down easily in nature, as that’s where it’s come from. Production costs of wooden cutlery are normally cheaper than the plastic alternative too.

Ultimately, you want to choose the right option for your business. You may prefer to use compostable cutlery over wooden, or purely bio-degradable packaging. Whichever you choose, you can be sure you’re doing the best for your customers and the planet.

Share this: Tweet







WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...

Related