How Blockchain Can Improve the Healthcare System?

You’ve probably heard of blockchain and the incredible transformation it’s making in technology and our way of life. From people making millions of dollars from Bitcoin investments and other cryptocurrencies to creating entirely new systems for society, blockchain is going to be a major part of our future.

One industry blockchain will have a huge impact on is our healthcare system. Implementing blockchain into how we run the healthcare industry is going to improve it greatly and lead to less human error. Therefore, we’ll help people become healthier and hopefully live longer.

Below are four major ways blockchain can improve the healthcare industry.

Better Communication Between Doctors

Keeping patient records on the blockchain allows better communication between doctors because it provides a history of everything the patient has had done and the doctor who performed or prescribed certain medications or procedures.

For example, even if you have a minor minimally invasive bunion surgery done, all of your doctors, like your primary care, neurologist, dermatologist, and more, will be aware of the procedure.

This is perfect for elderly patients who may not remember what they have had done or those who forget to tell their doctor about a minor surgery or medication before having an operation.

Secured Medical Records

Speaking of medical records and who has access to them, the blockchain will make your records even more secure. Just think of all your medical information combined into electronic files rather than paper files that can be lost or misplaced.

The blockchain also offers better security so they cannot be stolen or looked at by someone who isn’t a medical professional. You’ll never lose your medical records and will always have access to them since they are on the blockchain.

Therefore, your medical records are more secure and offer a complete history of your healthcare and conditions to any medical professional who treats you.

Smart Contracts on Supply Chain

What if you knew exactly which pharmaceutical factory manufactured the medication you take? What if you knew exactly where the scalpel used during your surgery was produced?

With smart contracts on the supply chain, you will be able to know and access this information. Every piece of medical equipment and medication will be traceable, meaning we know much more about where things are going and where they have been.

With these smart contracts, if medication is ever recalled, we can identify exactly which batches need to be returned or thrown away and who has them.

Verify Medical Staff Credentials

What if you could see your doctor’s credentials and full professional medical history? You may feel more trusting of them when you see them, right?

The blockchain can make this information available and verify medical credentials faster than our processes now.

For example, human resources departments can hire doctors and nurses faster with this technology because the applicant’s credentials are already verified and they can review their resume and CV much faster and easier.

