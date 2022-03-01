What To Do When Something Is Not Covered by Health Insurance

Ideally, your health insurance plan should cover all doctor’s visits, medical procedures, and all other routine or emergency health care you receive. Unfortunately, this is not the case for many Americans, as insurance does not always cover everything. When this is the case, it can feel overwhelming. Insurance and medical bills are often difficult to understand, making it an even bigger obstacle to confront when a problem arises. If you are in need of care that your health insurance will not cover, there are steps you can take to avoid accruing medical debt.

If a claim was denied, re-read your insurance policy closely to determine if the denial was legitimate. If you have a claim that was legitimately denied, reach out to your insurance agent or your employer’s HR department. Both will be able to provide you with information on why your claim was denied and will explain and get you started on the process of appealing with your insurance company if you are interested in doing so. Reaching out to your insurance company can be a lengthy and time-consuming process. If this is not an option for you, or if you go through the appeals process and are unable to reach an agreement with your insurance provider in which you do not have to pay any out of pocket cost, it is time to speak with your doctor or another healthcare provider about alternative options.

If you have not yet undergone the treatment, testing, or procedure you are hoping to have covered, ask your doctor if there is an alternative treatment plan available. Depending on the severity of the issue you are seeking care for, it is possible that there will be a similar treatment that is just as effective, and would be covered by your insurance. Medical transcriptionists from companies like Provider’s Choice can ensure that you have highly accurate and up-to-date medical records throughout this process, so you can keep track of doctor visits and treatments.

If you have already received your medical bill or if there are no alternative treatments available, speak with your doctor about your options for paying your bills out of pocket. Many medical facilities have financial aid available and allow patients to pay their bills on a payment plan over time to lessen the financial burden of a large bill.

While insurance can be difficult to understand and can cause high-stress situations when clams are not covered, staying organized and creating a plan for how to tackle the situation can help you to avoid being unable to pay off your bills and accruing a large sum of medical debt.

