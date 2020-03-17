5 Advantages of Availing a Loan with Indiabulls Dhani

Are you looking to take a personal loan? Have you been hearing about Indiabulls Dhani as the perfect choice thanks to its myriad advantages over other vendors? Do you want to verify those claims? Then you have come to the right place.

To help you in your personal loan hunt quest, here is a rundown of the top advantages that Indiabulls Dhani provides over other companies. We’ll chiefly discuss about the benefits during the application and disbursement process so that you can apply for a loan immediately.

Dhani Provides Instant Personal Loans

One of the biggest advantages of opting for an Indiabulls Dhani personal loan is the quick application and disbursement process. Gone are the days when you would have to wait for days or even weeks to get your application completed and shortlisted for action at your nearest bank.

With the arrival of facilities that allow for instant personal loans, you can now apply and receive money in a matter of minutes. The time of the day or the day of the week also do not matter, as you can simply apply for an instant personal loan through the Dhani app and get the disbursement to bank account.

Dhani Loans Are Paperless

Another great advantage that gives added convenience to users is the paperless process. When you want to apply for an instant personal loan, you just have to submit your personal details through the app. This is followed by uploading electronic copies of your documents and you are done with the process.

This combined information is enough for the Dhani system to assess your personal loan availing capability and issue an approval. Compared to the long process involved in the traditional method, this is a huge timesaver.

High Disbursal Amounts

The above two advantages might make you feel that Indiabulls Dhani is intended for small amounts. But that’s not the case; with Dhani, you can avail for a personal loan of any amount between INR 3,000 and INR 3 lakhs. This is a good loan range for users who have a variety of needs such as paying for a medical emergency or a debt.

Added Privilege of Using Dhani Wallet

Another great reason why the Dhani app has so many takers is the availability of an e-wallet along with the personal loan services. When you become a Dhani app user, you automatically get the privilege to use the e-wallet which has the following benefits:

Travel booking and all types of bill payments

Direct money transfers to a bank account

Enjoy Dhani Rewards

Finally, an advantage that really differentiates Dhani from all other vendors.

Its rewards system called Dhani Points is a great feature that can actually help you make your EMIs cheaper. Once activated, you can start making bill payments, travel bookings, and miscellaneous transactions through the Dhani app. And for each qualifying transaction, you will earn a stipulated number of points. When you pay your EMIs on time, these points can be converted into real money and used for many more transactions, wherein each Dhani Point is equivalent to INR 1.

This loyalty feature is a first-of-its-kind function in India and one that has benefitted thousands of users since the launch of Dhani.

When you compare these advantages with any other banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFC), it becomes clear why Indiabulls Dhani has an upper edge. After all, it’s not just the benefits that you get while you take the loan but also the ones that you get while you pay it back.

