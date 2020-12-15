A Beginner’s Guide To The Internet Of Things (IoT)

Introduction

Internet of Things (IoT) refers to the billions of physical devices that are now connected to the internet all over the world.

In a more simple term, the Internet of Things means a collection of network-enabled devices, excluding laptops, traditional computers, and servers. The best examples of IoT are smart security systems, smart fitness trackers, medical sensors, smart devices, smartwatches, smart refrigerators, smart mobiles, etc.

However, there are some serious concerns regarding the Internet of Things, especially in the regions of security and privacy. Many experts believe that IoT is not secure because it is connected to millions of devices at the same time, and this makes them vulnerable to attacks. Thus, the security of the Internet of Things is still in question.

Benefits of the Internet of Things (IoT)

The Internet of Things and its benefits depends on the specific implementation: efficiency and agility are the topmost concerns. This ecosystem makes communication more transparent and easy. You can also view how to sell on GCP Marketplace, and this will give you some related information about the same.

Therefore, now let’s proceed to know the top benefits of the Internet of Things:

i) Minimizes Human Effort

The Internet of Things minimizes human efforts because all the devices are connected to each other, and there are no extra tasks that can be done by humans.

This helps boost the quality of services and minimizes the level of human intervention, and IoT also enhances control. This is one of the biggest advantages of the Internet of Things.

ii) Cost-Effective

The Internet of Things is very cost-effective and saves lots of effort and time. Communication between electronic devices becomes easier due to IoT, and this helps in performing daily tasks.

Due to the Internet of Things, the transfer of data becomes much easier and convenient. As discussed above, IoT does not require human effort to complete the process, and thanks to the Internet of Things!

iii) Communication

The Internet of Things reduces inefficiencies and makes the communication of devices more transparent. This ecosystem reduces human error and creates a place where machines have to connect with each other via the internet.

The Internet of Things produces better and faster results than other tools. It is one of the best inventions that people consider.

iv) Access Information

Accessing information also becomes easy and convenient via the Internet of Things. You can access all the information in real-time by sitting in the comfort of your home, and this made possible only with IoT.

Disadvantages of the Internet of Things (IoT)

As already discussed above, the major concern of the Internet of Things is related to security and privacy. However, loss of jobs and over-dependence on technology are also the top concerns of IoT.

So, now not making you wait any further, here are major cons or disadvantages of IoT:

i). Dependability

IoT leads to a major shift towards technology and increases the dependency on technology completely. You may not realize it, but it is truly dominating your real lifestyle.

On the other hand, the Internet of Things is corrupting other related devices that may be useful. This is also a big disadvantage of the Internet of Things.

ii). Lesser Jobs

The Internet of Things is decreasing jobs and thus, giving rise to unemployment. In the IoT, there are no extra efforts needed by humans because IoT is enough to manage everything, but this has a negative impact on human jobs.

iii). Complexity

According to many individuals, IoT seems to be complex. It is due to the development, designing, and permitting of a large technology to the system.

iv). Security And Privacy

Now, considering security, the Internet of Things is worse because it can give rise to malware, and this increases cyber threats among internet users.

People are also losing their trust on the Internet because they believe that their privacy is not maintained and anyone can misuse it.

Closing Thoughts

The Internet of Things, no doubt, increases the efficiency of services. But it also directs us to depend completely on the internet. Hence, the above-listed factors signify about IoT and its related pros and cons.

Share this: Tweet







WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...

Related