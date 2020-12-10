The Unwritten Rules of Video Conferencing in 2020

The global coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating impact on thousands of industries across the globe. Audio and video technology is one sector, however, that hasn’t struggled. The increased call for remote working throughout the course of 2020 has resulted in more and more people utilizing video conferencing tech on a daily basis.

If you’re someone who relies heavily on video conferencing in order to perform your day-to-day tasks, you should know that there are a number of unwritten rules that you need to abide by. There’s an etiquette to this form of working, and it’s crucial that you observe it!

Here are three unwritten video conferencing rules that you must heed.

Always come prepared

You wouldn’t enter a physical meeting without first preparing your notes, facts, and figures, so why do that for a video conference? Don’t let the fact that you are at home fool you—whenever you are on screen, you are in a professional environment, which is why must always come prepared whenever you are invited to a virtual meeting.

Invest in quality tech

You might be working from home at the moment, but that doesn’t mean that you can afford to let your standards slip. If you’re determined to climb your career ladder regardless of what this year has to throw at you, you must continue to showcase your professionalism at all points.

Investing in quality video conferencing tech is one of the most effective steps you can take to achieve this crucial feat. Once they see that you are using a high-quality video/audio solution, the participants in your conference will no doubt start to look upon you in a far more favorable light.

To ensure that you leave no stone unturned in your attempt to optimize your video conferencing technology, be sure to find an expert audio installer. With a professional company by your side, you will have the capacity to tailor your virtual tech solution around your own specific specifications. The end result? You will look crisp and be heard clearly whenever you are on screen, which in turn will showcase the fact that you take yourself and your profession seriously.

Stick to the agenda

If you are ever tasked with running your own video conference, it’s essential that you make an effort to the stick to the planned agenda. This will help you to cover all of the necessary topics that need to be discussed without disrupting your daily workflow.

To ensure that you run a tight ship in your role as video conference administrator, be sure to put the following advice into practice:

Inform all participants about when the video call is set to commence

Send constant reminders out regarding the start time

If your schedule allows it, conduct a practice run of the conference

Designate a note taker

Log in 15 minutes earlier than the start time so that you can be there to welcome your participants as they enter

Give participants no more than two minutes to appear in the conference before you get underway with it

