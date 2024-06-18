AI vs. Human Crypto Traders: A Comparative Analysis

The combination of the rapidly developing AI and the crypto market has produced amazing results we couldn’t even imagine before. Since artificial intelligence cryptocurrency trading gives traders a competitive advantage, the practice has spread very quickly throughout the world. However, not all traders reacted positively to this technology, with some preferring to maintain personal control over their trading operations. Others doubt the significant benefits of using AI, so they wait to see them become more convincing. How justified are these doubts, and what advantages does AI trading provide?

Is AI Crypto Trading Possible Without Human Help?

In recent years, successful AI development has produced amazing results. AI crypto trading bots can independently make decisions and perform trading operations. In case anyone doubts if they can trust the bots, the results they get can be the best evidence. They can notice positive changes not only in trading but in many other areas of human activity. Today, AI-based robots can even perform surgical operations without human supervision! Therefore, the proven success in conducting trading operations is the best confirmation of AI crypto trading effectiveness.

Advantages of AI Bots Compared to Human Trading

AI crypto bots follow the same algorithms as humans do:

Analyzing information;

Making forecasts;

Taking actions based on the findings.

However, AI does these activities much faster and more accurately. AI processes a huge amount of information. Thus, if a person may miss some data, AI will in no case do it. This technology strictly adheres to effective trading strategies and, unlike humans, it does not act at random and does not give in to wishful thinking.

Freedom from Emotions

A human trader can make decisions influenced by emotions. This can be either euphoria, prompting them to make wrong decisions, or fears, preventing them from acting boldly. Since AI is emotionless, it makes decisions based on precise calculations and waits for signals to be confirmed before placing orders.

Analysis of Data from Various Sources

Cryptocurrency investment and trading require attention to a variety of sources of information:

Analytical reports;

Economic and political news;

Sentiments on social networks;

Statistical data, etc.

A person analyzes information sequentially since they experience a deficit of attention. AI does not have such limitations and can process information from multiple sources simultaneously. This feature significantly increases the accuracy of its forecasts.

Similarities Between AI and Human Thinking

At the same time, an AI trading bot differs from other trading software in its ability to learn from mistakes. Like a person, it draws conclusions from data, and if the data is convincing enough to change the pattern of actions, the AI bot does so. That is why it does not need close human supervision.

To get started with AI crypto trading, you need to choose an AI bot that suits your trading style. You must study the characteristics of various bots, such as a win rate, which determines the percentage of successful trades. Contact AlgosOne consultants to understand all the details,. The company’s specialists are leaders in the development of automated AI-based trading bots. They will tell you which bot is the best to choose for starting AI trading and getting impressive results.

