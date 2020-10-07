How Much is My Slip and Fall Case Worth?

Slip and fall accidents can have surprisingly profound impacts on victims’ lives. Depending on the circumstances, individuals may end up with terrible injuries, including fractures and traumatic brain injuries (TBIs). These consequences can deal quite a bit of damage to someone’s financial stability, often necessitating the victim’s pursuit of compensation.

Although you cannot predict exactly how much you will receive when your case is resolved, documenting your losses and hiring an experienced lawyer, especially the slip and fall attorneys at Friedman Levy in New York, can give you a clear idea of what your accident case is worth.

How Much Compensation Do You Need After a Slip and Fall?

To get an idea of how much your case might be worth, you’ll need to review all the economic losses you incurred due to your fall. The following documents will provide a baseline on which you can build your expectations for financial compensation:

Medical expenses. If you sustained any of aforementioned injuries, you would likely need to receive medical treatment. Save all copies of your medical records and bills to keep track of the total financial burden of your care. Keep in mind that this could require several trips to the hospital, depending on your injuries’ severity. Do not rush this step; otherwise, you risk accepting an inadequate settlement. Note: Remember that not all injuries are physical. Many slip and fall accidents can traumatize victims, leaving them with enduring psychological impacts. If you have been affected in this way, save your bills from psychiatric or therapeutic appointments, as you can demand compensation for these costs as well.

Work logs. Depending on the type and severity of the injuries you incurred, you might have to take time away from work to recover. If so, track the number of hours or shifts for which you are absent, as these are eligible for reimbursement. In some cases, the injuries can be so severe that they force you to take on a new job entirely. The negligent party can be required to compensate for your lowered earning capacity. Save all documentation reflecting the difference in wages between your previous and new position.

If any property was damaged in the fall, such as a phone or camera, be sure to record the current commercial value of those items. These amounts can be included in your demand package as well.

Average Costs of Slip and Fall Cases

Although it is impossible to predict a specific amount you might receive when resolving your slip and fall case, there are averages you can rely on to guide your expectations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported average slip and fall accident results in a total of $30,000-$40,000 for medical expenses alone. Although this isn’t the only factor to consider for your case, this may help you attain a clearer picture of what to expect.

To learn more about how much you may be owed in the aftermath of your slip and fall accident, get in touch with a lawyer. They can help you gather all the necessary evidence for demonstrating your financial needs and assign an economic value to damages such as pain and suffering. Contact a lawyer as soon as possible to file your claim.

