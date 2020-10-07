How To Make DevOps Your Career After University

A career in DevOps after university can be rewarding on a variety of levels. However, knowing where to begin can prove challenging. There are a ton of technologies to learn, as well as DevOps tools to hone your expertise around.

Your education certainly prepares you for the basics in computer science. But you will need to take those skills to the next level after graduation. How do you jump start your career in DevOps?

Researching more about tech innovation and key DevOps tools like JFrog Docker registry is the first step. For example, wrapping your post-graduate head around managing operations and software production and deployment.

It does go beyond this. Let’s take a closer look at how to make DevOps your career after graduation.

Understand Purpose of Work Within DevOps

Purpose of work as a DevOps professional is very important to understand. Knowing more about the purpose of work on a macro and micro level can set you up for career success. Imagine moving forward in your career by starting out in a small tech company and then landing your dream DevOps role at Google or Facebook.

Understanding the purpose of work can facilitate this kind of upward career growth. There is certainly more to DevOps than development. You need to know the reasons behind your work. It is the “why” in essence.

How do you do this? By knowing more about the business and values behind the company projects you will be working on. Purpose of work is at the core of DevOps. From the core, you can begin adding layers of professional expertise.

Grow Professionally By Leveraging DevOps Tools

When it comes to growing professionally in your career as a DevOps professional, visibility is a must. This is true for other professionals, but it is more important than ever within the development and operations space.

Streamlining visibility by leveraging DevOps tools like Kanban can be very useful. This is why this DevOps tool is utilized by DevOps pros around the world. And it is a simplified tool to get started with after university.

It is all about communication. Communicating between teams can help you move projects forward in a very powerful way. This pleases employers and clients alike, since projects can be brought to market faster, and with greater accuracy.

Kanban is a preferred DevOps tool to begin with due to its easy entry. Coming out of university, you will have more homework to deal with if you want to advance within your tech career fast. Ease of use is a must-do when it comes to tools.

Automate As Much As You Possibly Can

The more tasks you can automate, especially daily tasks that often take up too much time, the more success you will have in your DevOps career. Making automation a top priority will help you cut time consuming bottlenecks out of the workflow equation. If it slows down processes, attempt to automate it.

Automation, however, can prove challenging at first. You may get tunnel vision and simply automate the easiest tasks. This is normal for new developers. Instead of focusing on the easy wins, automate larger processes in order to really streamline efficiency and productivity.

Learning More About Your Craft Is An Ongoing DevOps Must

After university graduation, you may want to avoid research like the plague. But a career in DevOps is all about continuous learning. You will need to stay on top of your profession in order to grow and advance toward your dream job.

Learning about new development processes, tools, and operational innovations is part of the career. Why? Tech never stops. The innovation of today continues to push the envelope of what is needed in the tech industry.

In Conclusion . . .

DevOps is a challenging profession that requires you to build out strategies, test them, and develop new technical skill sets. This can get your career off to a major jumpstart after university. The education for development and operations professionals never ends.

Understanding more about how to get started in DevOps is not as hard as it may seem for a new graduate. There is much to learn, but that is part of the gig. The more you learn, the more rewarding your professional career will be. Know what your purpose is, automate, and utilize the tools that will help you streamline projects on every level.

Is a career in DevOps on your post-graduation to-do list? How will you take the next steps to career success? Tell us about your experience.

