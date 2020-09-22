The Laws Behind Entrepreneurship: 3 Tips To Help New Business Owners Run A Successful And Compliant Business

Map Out An Insurance Strategy For Your Business And Workforce

Business owners should also consider general liability and professional liability insurance coverage if their business will be providing a professional service such as medical or legal advice. Finally, cyber insurance is quickly becoming an essential part of any business insurance strategy. Small businesses lose over $200,000 annually to cybercrime.

Spend Time Creating Your Employee Handbook

If you intend to hire new employees for your business, or even outsource business functions to freelancers, you should create an employee and company handbook. An employee handbook’s functions are twofold: it protects the company and employees. It sets out clear guidelines and code of conduct for employees in your business, while also outlining the procedures for employee processing, such as requesting time off, expectations of employee behavior, and procedures for unauthorized absences.