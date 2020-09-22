5 Steps to a Perfectly Written Business Plan

A business plan helps you to anchor your idea and start a business with a clearer view of what lies ahead. When it is well crafted, it makes it easier to steer the business in the early days when you are setting up systems and processes. It will also help you to net potential investors since they can see your vision.

Whether you are writing a plan for your entrepreneurial idea or part of your coursework in college, there are important steps that will help you to craft a solid and compelling plan. The following steps will help you produce the most captivating business plan.

1. Identify the Business Idea

Each business is unique and so will a plan to start any venture. For instance, a plan for a service-based business will be different from an FMCG business. Choose a business idea that you think is viable and possible to implement.

Depending on your capital and experience, you should consider a business within your realm. However, if you can manage to build a network that helps you to actualize the idea without resources or experience, you can still pick on such an idea. The basic principle is to have a practical business idea.

2. Research

Research on the business idea to understand the product and industry better. A lot of start-ups fail because of client-product mismatch. While you think you have a perfect product, it might not be what the target market needs. Talk to potential clients on what they would consider and what your competition is offering. You avoid market-shock and disappointment after wasting a lot of resources to develop the product.

3. Document All Elements of Your Business

Visualize a product or service emanating from your business, serving the customer, and generating feedback. The best business plan captures all the persons required to complete processes, their skills level, resource requirements, performance indicators, and management procedures. This segment helps you to see a simulation of daily operations in your business.

4. Have a Strategic Plan

Indicate how you intend to approach the market, resources required, projected breakeven point, profit margins, and response to market forces. The plan should be specific and contain scalable points. The plan helps you to prepare a market entry that will cushion you from shocks while helping you to take advantage of existing opportunities.

5. Conduct SWOT Analysis

Identify the Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats to your business. You must be realistic and honest when writing this section. If you turn a blind eye to any weakness or threat, for example, you will face challenges during implementation. The strengths and opportunities give you an idea of the low-hanging-fruits you can capitalize on during implementation.

A winning business plan is realistic and gives a holistic view of the idea being implemented. A lot of emphasis goes to research because it determines the practicability of an idea. Be honest about the threats and weaknesses so that you can prepare strategies to face them when they arise.

