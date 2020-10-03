What Qualifies as a Personal Injury Claim?

Accident victims may not always suffer from visible or physical injuries. In many cases, the harm inflicted upon them is psychological or emotional in nature. These types of damages are known as “personal injuries” and can span a wide range of conditions and long-lasting impacts on a victim’s life.

Unfortunately, the intangible nature and subjectivity of these injuries make them difficult to prove. When filing a claim, you must be sure to thoroughly document the effects the accident has had on you, and be confident in precisely what qualifies your condition as a personal injury, especially to attorneys in Virginia, to ensure your success in securing compensation.

What is a Personal Injury?

If you were harmed by someone else’s negligence, you have the right to take legal action against them and pursue compensation for the expenses and injuries you incurred. This right applies to a wide range of impacts you may have experienced as a result of their actions, including psychological, emotional, and financial. Specific types of damages you can request in a personal injury claim include:

Pain and suffering. This entails any psychological or emotional trauma the negligent party inflicted upon you.

Lost wages. Any work hours you missed can be documented and reimbursed by the defendant. Note that if your injuries were so extensive that they permanently harmed your ability to fulfill your professional duties, you can request compensation for that reduced earning capacity.

Lowered quality of life. Any demonstrable, lasting effects on your ability to lead a normal life are eligible for compensation.

Loss of consortium. Many victims find that the severity of their injuries interferes with their ability to interact with their significant others. This can permanently harm their happiness and wellbeing, so it is eligible for inclusion in their compensation reward.

Additional forms of personal injury you might incur as a result of the accident include non-work-related economic losses, especially for those who have suffered permanent injuries like disabilities or disfigurement. These cases often require that the victim make extensive changes to their lives, such as vehicle and home modifications to accommodate wheelchairs and other such equipment.

If you lost a loved one in the accident, you are eligible to file a personal injury claim for wrongful death as well. With your compensation award, you can cover the funeral expenses to honor your loved one as they deserve.

Filing a Personal Injury Claim

In all personal injury claims, you must be able to clearly prove that the negligent party was directly responsible for inflicting these damages upon you and your loved ones. This can be difficult to prove on your own, especially when you are coping with any of the traumas listed above. For this reason, it is imperative that you hire a personal injury lawyer.

As mentioned above, these cases can be extremely complex. Your lawyer can help you collect substantial evidence to strengthen your claim in the form of witness testimonies, medical documentation, and more. They will guide you in determining a value for the damages you request from the negligent party, to ensure that you can lead a healthy, peaceful life after your case is resolved. Contact a personal injury lawyer when you are ready to file your claim.

