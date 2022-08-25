Business Fundas

Pros and Cons of Concrete Safety Barriers

Aug 25, 2022 , , ,

While concrete barriers were once the most popular choice for safety barricades on construction sites or as roadside medians, the modern development of the plastic safety barrier from companies like OTW Safety has replaced the need for concrete materials for major construction companies. For consumers in need of the most effective safety barrier option available, it can be difficult to determine which material is best. While concrete barriers might be largely outdated, they can still be useful for some sites or projects, while plastic barriers are widely seen as a more convenient option for others.

Concrete barriers come with several pros and cons, including:

PROS

  • Concrete Barriers are Extremely Durable

Concrete is one of the most durable materials in the world. Heavy concrete barriers can not be knocked down by individuals or vehicles, making them a good option for some roadside worksites.

  • They Are Handy for Long Term Projects

Durable, heavy barriers that will not get moved by people, vehicles, or outside elements are ideal for long term projects that require barriers to be set in place for a long period of time.

  • Strong Concrete Adds A Level of Safety for Construction Workers

To protect construction workers and their job sites from being struck by vehicles in the event of an accident, concrete is necessary as it is strong and durable enough to stop a moving vehicle (plastic safety barriers are not). 

CONS

  • Difficult to Move

Concrete is heavy and bulky, making it difficult (or impossible) to move, meaning barriers likely cannot be moved from or reused when working on other projects. 

  • Put Drivers at Risk 

Since concrete can cause major damage to vehicles and create a hazard for drivers, they are not the safest option to use on roadside sites or as medians. 

  • Added Labor Times

Concrete barriers take much longer to set up and remove, making them less cost effective for workers and more of a hassle. 

Although concrete barriers have some advantages, they are not the right choice in all scenarios. Unless you or your team have specific needs that require the use of a durable material like concrete, using plastic safety barriers might prove to be more effective. Plastic barriers are easily portable, customizable, and affordable, making them ideal for use at a variety of worksites, events, and other projects where safety or crowd control is a top priority.

