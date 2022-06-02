3 Time Management Tips for Remote Employees

Working remotely as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic has given employees around the country a newfound sense of freedom and the ability to find work/life balance like never before. While working from home is a dream for some, it can bring on its own set of challenges for employees who have been doing it throughout the entire pandemic. One of the biggest challenges for many remote employees is time management. Without the structure of a typical workday in a traditional office and the pressure of your boss and other coworkers supervising you throughout the day, it can be tough to find the motivation to stay productive and manage your time appropriately when you have the luxury of working from the comfort of your own home. Keep reading for a few tips for time management for remote employees.

Set Up a Workspace Away From Distractions

While working from home, the distractions you can find in your workplace are endless. You might find yourself tempted to watch TV, make some snacks, or even step away from the computer to take a nap, just because you have the freedom to do so. Working in a designated office space that is free of distractions such as electronics is the key to keeping your mind focused on work throughout the day.

2. Set Your Own Deadlines

Working from home often means having flexibility in scheduling and deadlines, which can take a toll on the amount of work you do throughout each day. Without harsh deadlines, you might feel unmotivated to complete much work on a daily basis, which means it will pile up over time and leave you rushing to complete it before it’s due. Avoid this by setting your own deadlines for individual tasks or projects, to give you an idea of what you should be working towards each day.

Take Breaks

Although staying focused and remaining productive when working from home is essential to any business, it is also important for you to take breaks throughout the day. Whether you work for RCMC Medical Center or an accounting firm, you work hard throughout the day and deserve a break – even if you’re working from home. Set timers to remind yourself when to take breaks, and be sure to take a proper lunch break as well (even if you’re able to snack throughout your day in your own house). Taking breaks is the key to keeping your mind sharp so you can do your best work throughout the day!

