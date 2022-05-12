8 Ways to Use IBC Totes on a Homestead or Farm

Collecting Rainwater

You might be fortunate enough to live on well water, which means that you don’t pay to access your town or city’s water supply. You also might not be living in a particularly arid climate. If either of the two circumstances apply to you, however, you are probably already thinking of the numerous benefits of rainwater harvesting.

It is something you might have considered, if for no other reason than reducing your waste and consumption. Fortunately, IBC totes can be easily used for collecting rainwater. They are significantly larger than the 55-gallon drums used by most people for collection. Furthermore, they already come with built-in spouts so that you can quickly dispense your stored water.

Livestock Watering

It is one of the biggest reasons why people invest in IBC totes of farms. Totes provide a superior way to store and move water to livestock.

All you need to do is fill up your IBC totes once each week before transporting them to the animals grazing out in the fields. It is a more convenient option than carrying loads of buckets of water out every day.

Again, the vast majority of IBC totes come with built-in spouts, which make it easier to dispense water back to the animals later. You can even plumb them with fittings so that your livestock can drink directly from the tank, if that’s what you want. You can even cut the tote and use it as a drinking trough.

If you plan to use totes for this purpose, just ensure that you buy a food-grade tote. You will also need to store the totes away from direct sunlight so that the plastic does not degrade. If you don’t go through an entire supply of water every few weeks, change it out to keep algae growth in check.

If you get a food-grade IBC tote from Verde Trader, it can also be used for storing animal feed.

Aquaponics

Aquaponics refers to a method of growing both fish and food simultaneously. IBC totes can easily be used for creating a self-sustaining environment that lets you do both. Since you can stack your IBC totes, you can place them one on top of the other, with the garden tier on top of the fish pond creating an all-in-one system.

You can even string multiple totes together if you have a larger operation.

Rabbit Hutch

If you keep rabbits as either pets or livestock, you can use an IBC tote to make a DIY hutch. Keep in mind that there will be some cutting involved to make a hinged door for entry as well as exit. Once you are done, however, you will have an amazing multi-story home for your rabbits.

Composting

Just about all homesteaders, regardless of scale, compost to some extent. Composting is one of the best ways to produce fertile, rich, garden soil. Using a tote for composting is a smart move, particularly if you want to do it on a larger scale.

All you need to do is drill some holes to allow air in and then cut another larger hole for adding your ingredients. Next, stir it up every few days and you will be on your way to better gardening in no time.

Duck Pond

You can also use an IBC to easily make a splash pool for the ducks in your farm. All you need to do is cut it in half and fill it up. However, you should not forget to drain it after a few days.

Calf Hutch

If you live in an area with many dairy farms or have ever visited such an area, you have probably seen quite a few people repurpose IBC totes into hutches for their calves. All you need to do is take the lid off and cut a door into the side. If you buy a tote with a cage, you can pull off the cage and secure it to the ground outside of the tote using states and you will end up with a hutch and built-in pen.

Chick Brooder

People often use plastic storage containers, such as Rubbermaid totes, for making chick brooders. IBC totes will work just as well. IBC totes can be used to make a small outdoor run and coop for your chickens. It follows the same premises as making a calf hutch described above. However, the cage should be flipped to provide aerial protection from predators.

