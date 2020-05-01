WHY YOU NEED TO HIRE A LONG-TERM DISABILITY ATTORNEY

In a situation where an individual falls ill, gets injured and can not walk, and you have long-term disability (LTD) insurance, you need to contact an experienced LTD attorney immediately to increase your chance of a favourable outcome. Most unrepresented disability applicants with employer-provided group coverage go through a complicated and dicey process when filing a long-term disability claim.

Employee-provided group LTD insurance is overseen by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA); this federal law caters for certain processes and timeframes involved in filing LTD claims. You can hire an attorney to represent your legal case, as soon as you discover your inability to work. At this point, you need to hire an LTD attorney to oversee your disability claim. With the help of an attorney, you can receive free case evaluation or consultation.

Most workers make the mistake of waiting until their long-term disability claims are declined before they consult an attorney. There are other mistakes unrepresented workers make when trying to personally file for their LTD claims:

Errors in filling application details. It is commonplace to find insurance companies with paperwork that are structured to generate disputable answers. With these tricks and traps, a disabled individual may be denied compensation for disability. Having a disability attorney by your side can save you from falling victim of these schemings.

Filing LTD claims after quitting your job. A lot of workers make the mistake of filing for disability benefits after they no longer work with their companies, forgetting that the coverage of most of these employer-provided LTD policies expire the moment an employee terminates his employment relationship.

Taking up a low-income or less-rigorous position. Most impaired employees who keep working, despite their physical challenges, may limit the success rate of an LTD case. By assuming a less-strenuous occupation, a worker may find it difficult to win an “own occupation” claim. Also, such a person’s future monthly LTD amount may decrease as a result of taking a low-income job.

Whereby you have personally filed for your LTD benefits personally and was denied, you can hire a long-term disability attorney to assist with your legal appeals. The timeframe needed to appeal a denial is 180 days, so you have to quickly gather all you need in order.

How Much Do I Need To Pay For An LTD Attorney?

When hiring a disability attorney for your long-term disability case, you most likely have to pay a contingency fee; this is pegged between 25% and 40% of the accrued benefits the insurance company owes you. In this situation, you can only pay this fee when you win the case. The expenses made during this case settlement will be covered by your LTD attorney; such bills include travel costs, postage, depositions, and medical records. However, you will be required to reimburse this cost of litigation when you win the case, and on some occasions when you lose. It is important that you verify the conditions from your attorney.

If you would like to get in touch with a reputable LTD attorney, please visit this link: long term disability attorney.

