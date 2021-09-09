Four Ways to Get Your Employees Invested in Cybersecurity

Cyber-attacks have been on the rise over the years. That’s because more people than ever are building up their digital skills, with some becoming highly sophisticated – and using it to their advantage. Almost every day there seems to be more news reports about a cyber-attack, digital fraud or successful scammer. And, when it comes to your business, it can be a major threat – one you need to think about thoroughly and review every few months.

When it comes to the security of your business, your employees are on the front line. That’s why it’s so important to get them on board when it comes to the significance of cyber security. They need to be as invested as you are when it comes to learning about how to keep your business safe from potential attacks. In this article, we’ll take you through several ways that you can get your employees to take cybersecurity seriously and continue to protect your company.



1. Put cyber security at the forefront of the business



One of the ways that employees can learn how important cyber security is to the company is for you put it at the forefront of the business. In the first instance, make sure that you’ve got all the process in place when it comes to protecting the company — if you are being lenient when it comes to securing your business, your employees will follow suit. This includes everything from stationery like voucher checks to investing in the latest software and more.

Another way that you can put cyber security as a priority is to include a mention of it in any onboarding documents that you give to employees and outlining your policies as part of hiring. That way they recognise from the start how important it is to the company and how it is integrated within their role.



2. Delegate tasks and assign responsibility



Assigning responsibilities to specific employees when it comes to cyber security not only gives them a sense of authority but also makes sure you can track it throughout your company – and keep on top of those who aren’t doing their job. Often times the more responsibility an employee has the more invested they’ll be in doing the right thing for the business.



Giving the right people tasks when it comes to data protection and cyber security can be a fantastic way of preventing fraud and getting your employees invested in their tasks at hand. By delegating you’re also relieving some of the pressure on yourself when it comes to cyber security – it’s a big job that oftentimes can’t be achieved by just one individual!

Provide ongoing training



You should always be reviewing the latest information and software when it comes to keeping your company safe. In the same instance, you should continue to provide training for your employees as things do change – what they learned during the onboarding process may no longer be enough to keep your business secure and protected.



Creating a training schedule can be a great way to stay on top of this. You can also hire external trainees to ensure that every member of your team is confident when it comes to what they need to do to prevent cyber-attacks.

Reward employees for diligence



Positive reinforcement is one of the best ways to get employees invested in the success of your business. That’s why you should consistently be rewarding employees for their diligence when it comes to staying secure. It will give them more reason to keep at doing their jobs well, as well as being cooperative when it comes to training.



Rewards can include everything from social events, to trips away or small gifts. They’ll definitely appreciate it, and it will boost morale overall.

