How to make Money Through Arts and Crafts

Are you an artsy type? Do you spend most of your free time sewing clothes, drawing cartoon characters, or painting landscapes? If so, then you can make money through the hobby you love. It isn’t easy, especially when there is so much competition out there, but with enough creativity, hard work, and talent, you can profit off your craft. Here is how.

Hone Your Skills

This step is simultaneously the most fun and the most frustrating. Before you start charging people to buy your creations, you should first work on perfecting your talent. So, if you’re a candle maker, get to work making sure the wax sits smooth, the scents blend perfectly, and the wick holds strong.

Purchase Quality Equipment

While a great artist can use any equipment, there is no denying that quality helps create better art. To produce the best creations, first invest in your equipment, such as paintbrushes, clay, graphic design software, or fabric.

If you need to sketch the same pattern or design numerous times on any kind of material, then use high-quality mylar sheets to create your own stencils. They work for pretty much anything, from fabrics to cake decorating, and are tough enough to stay strong through all the mess you make while working.

Use Social Media

Social media is a great way of showcasing your work, and you never know, you might get offers for your art before you’ve even started putting a price on it! By sharing as much of your work as possible to build a following of people, you’ll have an easier time selling when you turn your craft into a business.

Send Testers

If you’re struggling to attain your first customer, consider sending out testers of your product. While it might seem counter-productive to send out your product for free, it will help spread word of mouth, and you’ll find more people are willing to buy.

Build a Website

While a small Etsy shop may make you a few sales, having a website for your craft tells customers that your business is professional. Don’t worry if you don’t have any experience designing a website, as there are web building sites to help you through the process. Plus, you could always hire a web designer.

Find a Niche

One of the best ways to make a profit on your craft is to find a niche. If you’re an excellent sketcher, for example, but you’re struggling to find a customer to buy your work, why not focus on a specific type of drawing? Cartoon characters do particularly well, or you could specialize in personalized portraits. Whatever you decide, it’s better to focus on one area rather than stretch yourself too thin.

Teach Your Skill

Making money off arts and crafts doesn’t have to involve selling your creation – you can choose to teach instead. There are many ways to make a profit off this, including selling online courses, writing a book, or creating a Patreon full of quality advice.

Profiting off a hobby you love doesn’t have to be something you only dream of. With enough knowledge and effort, your painting, sculpting, or knitting can become your full-time job.

